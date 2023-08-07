Key Takeaways The new iMac, expected to be released in 2023, is rumored to be powered by the M3 chip, offering better performance and power efficiency compared to the current M1 chip.

The external design of the new iMac is likely to remain similar to the current model, with no major changes expected. However, there may be a different method of attaching the stand to the monitor.

The new iMac is expected to have a 24-inch screen, similar to the current model, and there are no reputable sources suggesting a larger screen size. The price of the new iMac is expected to increase slightly due to the cost of the 3nm chips.

The current version of the iMac, Apple's all-in-one desktop, was released in 2021, and since then rumours have swirled about what the next iteration will be like. The current iMac is powered by an M1 chip, and whilst there are several Macs running M2 chips, it's likely that the new iMac will run on a new M3 chip when it's released. If you're itching to find out what the new iMac will be like, then here are some of the key Apple iMac M3 rumours that we've heard to date.

If you're thinking about buying a new iMac, you'll be wondering whether you should bite the bullet now or hold off until the new iMac is launched. Based on current rumours you might want to hold on just a little longer, as it's possible that an M3 iMac could be launched in October 2023, according to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman.

His information is that there should be another Apple launch in October, following the company's iPhone 15 event, and that this could feature the first Macs with M3 processors, including a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the next iMac.

Apple iMac 2023 hardware

The current 24-inch iMac that was released in 2021 uses the M1 system-on-a-chip, so you might expect that any update would move to the M2 processor. However, according to Mark Gurman, Apple has no plans to launch an M2 iMac and will instead hold out for the M3 chip before upgrading the all-in-one desktop.

The new M3 chip is rumoured to have a similar CPU and GPU core count as the M2 chip, but will be built using a 3nm design process that should make the chip more power efficient. This means that it will offer better performance for the same power usage as the M2 chip. The current M2 chip is configurable with an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU, so we would expect the M3 to post similar numbers.

Apple iMac 2023 design

If you were hoping for a stunning new design for the next iMac, then you're likely to be disappointed. The exterior of the iMac is likely to change very little from the current model, with the same 24-inch screen size, same overall design, and even the same colour options of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver.

The only external change is claimed to be a different method of attaching the stand to the monitor. There will be a few changes to the internal layout, but otherwise expect the new model to look very similar to the current iMac if rumours are accurate.

Apple iMac 2023 screen size

There have been some rumours that there might be a 27-inch iMac on the cards, and the fact that the current iMac is listed as the iMac 24-inch on Apple's website has convinced some people that a larger iMac is on the way. None of these rumours have been confirmed by respectable sources, however. The current take is that the iMac M3 will have a 24-inch screen to match the current line-up, and there are no reputable sources that seem to disagree with this opinion.

The current iMac has a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and the new model is expected to go with something very similar.

Apple iMac 2023 price

The entry-level M1 iMac launched in 2021 costs $1299/£1399, with the top-of-the-range model weighing in at $1699/£1799. If the rumours are to be believed, the only significant upgrade will be the M3 processor. This means that there shouldn't be a huge bump in price, but the additional cost of the wafers for 3nm chips means that it's likely there will be some increase on the current prices. We'd expect something in the region of $1399/£1499 for the base model, though nothing is confirmed for now.

Apple iMac 2023: What's the story so far?

Here's all the key rumours that we've heard about the Apple iMac 2023.

16 July 2023: M3 chip could first appear in new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro in October 2023.

Respected Apple analyst Mark Gurman states in his newsletter that there could be a Mac launch in October 2023, with the iMac among the models that could be launched at this event.

11 June 2023: Apple has no plans to release an iMac with an M2 chip, will wait for M3

Mark Gurman expects that Apple will wait for the M3 chip to update its iMac range. The chip will have similar CPU and GPU core counts as the M2 but will offer performance and power-usage improvements.

5 March 2023: 24-inch iMac M3 could release in latter half of 2023, will have 24-inch screen, and come in the same colours as the 2021 iMac.

Mark Gurman states that the new iMac has reached the engineering validation testing stage, a late stage in product development that could mean the new iMac appears before the year is out. The suggestion is that Apple will stick with the 24-inch screen size and the colour options will be the same as the 2021 24-inch iMac. There will be some internal redesigns

22 January 2023: M3 will be a 3nm chip

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests the M3 chip will be built using a 3nm manufacturing process that should offer better performance for the same power usage.

18 December 2022: iMac M3 will launch by end of 2023 at the earliest

Mark Gurman stated that the iMac M3 would launch at the end of 2023 at the earliest, indicating that it may not appear until 2024.

9 July 2022: Apple working on a 'larger iMac' using a variation of the M3 chip

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a larger iMac aimed at the professional market, which will run on a variation of the M3, such as an M3 Pro or M3 Max.

26 June 2022: M3 chip is coming to the iMac

Mark Gurman confirms that Apple is working on the M3 chip, and is planning to use that chip in a new iMac.

24 April 2022: An M3 iMac is in the works, potentially by the end of 2023

In the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that an M3 version of the iMac is already in the works, although it won't launch until the end of 2023 at the earliest. He also states that he still thinks that an iMac Pro is coming, but not anytime soon.

11 March 2022: 27-inch iMac prototypes tested by Apple?

A post on the MacRumors forum suggests that three 27-inch prototype iMacs were being tested by Apple in 2020 and 2021.

6 March 2022: 2023 could see the release of an iMac Pro

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the release of an iMac Pro sometime in 2023, alongside an updated Mac Pro.