Ted Lasso returns to our screens on Wednesday 15 March, with new episodes to hit Apple TV+ each Wednesday after (until 31 May). And, to celebrate, Apple is inviting fans to its stores in order to take part in free, themed Today at Apple sessions.

The sessions are taking place in Apple Stores around the world and give customers the chance to make their own "Believe" style locker room poster.

Titled "Pop-up Studio: Make Your Own Ted Lasso Poster", the interactive experience tasks attendees with creating a slogan using an Apple Pencil on an iPad. There will be regular sessions available daily too, which help users make the most of their Apple devices.

Ted Lasso has proved a huge hit since the first season premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020. Starring Jason Sudeikis in the eponymous role, it follows the American football coach as he makes the transition to the Premier League at the helm of football (soccer) team, Richmond AFC.

However, those who expect it to be solely about the football are in for a pleasant surprise. It is a sweet comedy about the people behind the club, and less about the action on the field (although that's an added bonus).

The show's two previous seasons have each won Emmy Awards, plus numerous other accolades from the likes of the Screen Actors Guild and the Critics' Choice Television Awards.

It is thought that season 3 will be the end of the current storyline, at the very least. As star Sudeikis told Deadline, "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell." However, he did leave it open in case there's a possibility to continue in some form - maybe as a spinoff for one of the other characters: "Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he added.

There will be 12 episodes in Ted Lasso season 3 in total. You can watch them all and catch up with seasons 1 and 2 on TV+.