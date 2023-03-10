Apple is reportedly working a HomePod with a 7-inch display for release in early 2024.

Renowned industry analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has claimed that the company will look to broaden its smart speaker range with a model that's more in-keeping with its other products - such as iPhone and iPad.

He wrote on Medium that the new HomePod is likely to debut in the first half of next year and be redesigned: "The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy," Kuo stated.

The panel will be made by Chinese display manufacturer Tianma, the analyst revealed. It is well known for its screen innovations, having been the first company to develop a transparent Micro-LED panel at the tail end of 2022.

He also believes Tianma will be a major supplier of displays for Apple going forward. It might also be tasked with manufacturing iPad panels in future.

The idea of a HomePod with a large(ish) display was first touted last year. One rumour suggested that Apple could make a smart speaker that incorporates an iPad-like screen for kitchen use and, while this latest report describes a device that's less ambitious (7-inches isn't quite iPad-sized), it does hint that the Cupertino company is looking longingly at smart display devices from the likes of Amazon and Google's Nest brand.

We expect it'll focus more on the audio quality still, however. The current HomePod, as released in January, isn't quite as well-equipped as Echo or Nest equivalents in its smarts but does offer excellent audio performance from a relatively small form factor.

There is also talk of a new version of the Apple HomePod Mini, which could also come at the same display as a family member with a display. We'll keep you up to date with anything we find out in the meantime.