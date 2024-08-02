Key Takeaways HomeKit is not limited just to homeowners; there are many great accessories for apartment dwellers too.

Many HomeKit accessories are apartment-friendly and don't require rewiring or drilling holes, making them ideal for renters.

HomeKit security cameras, like the Eufy C120, offer privacy features such as HomeKit Secure Video, ensuring footage is encrypted and stored securely in iCloud.

Home automation is a lot of fun. While sometimes frustrating, Apple HomeKit attempts to make the experience more unified and accessible. As an Apple enthusiast, I naturally gravitated towards HomeKit as my smart home solution. Since first dipping my toes in late 2016, I've outfitted two apartments, a condo, and, most recently, a house, surpassing over 100 HomeKit accessories.

Home automation often feels like a homeowner's game because many HomeKit accessories require rewiring thermostats and light switches or swapping door locks. Rest assured, if you're an apartment dweller and interested in home automation, there are still plenty of fantastic non-invasive options for you, too. Here's a list of apartment-friendly HomeKit accessories that don't require rewiring or hole drilling. Your landlord won't even notice.

Related Best Apple HomeKit devices: 8 compatible accessories for your smart home Get the most out of your smart home and devices with these accessories for Apple HomeKit.

6 Meross Smart Plug

Incredible convenience

Amazon/Pocket-lint

Meross Smart Outlet See at Amazon

Smart plugs offer the simple ability to turn appliances like lamps on and off remotely or by a scheduled routine. Smart plugs are particularly great in spaces requiring lamps due to a lack of overhead lighting. In the past, I've grouped several smart plugs together to turn multiple lamps on and off simultaneously rather than doing it one at a time manually.

Meross is a HomeKit brand I've used for several years now because of its inexpensive price point, accessibility on Amazon, and decent reliability. As such, it's become my go-to choice for smart plugs. Meross offers single- and dual-outlet versions. Single outlet models can be bought in a two-, three- or four-pack, with increasing discounts on Amazon. At the same time, the dual outlet one can be bought in a two-pack.

5 Philips Hue Lightbulbs

An OG HomeKit brand

Amazon/Pocket-lint

Philips Hue bulbs Set that mood lighting right. See at Amazon

Of course, in apartments, we can't remove and replace dumb light switches with smart ones. Therefore, smart light bulbs make for a great solution. Philips Hue bulbs are one of the original HomeKit-supported products. For as long as I've used HomeKit, Philips Hue was the top contender for smart bulbs. Since then, we've seen companies like IKEA, Meross, LIFX, and VOCOlinc come out with competing options, each with its own pros and cons.

However, Philips Hue is still the market leader. Hue bulbs are known for being pricy but reliable, partly thanks to a hub requirement. Philips Hue offers the broadest range of bulbs for different temperatures, colors, fixtures, and appliances. Philips Hue has you covered if you just want a basic white smart bulb, a colored bulb, or a specialty bulb for your oven.

4 August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

8 years later, one is still going strong

Amazon/Pocket-lint

Smart locks are one of the most popular smart home products among consumers. For renters, the challenge is that most smart locks also replace the key being used, making it unacceptable for landlords who require access to their property. The solution is August's Wi-Fi Smart Lock. With HomeKit support, this smart lock only replaces the rear of your door's deadbolt, not the front lock. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is an easy upgrade for any renter to swap the back of their door with this small motor. This upgrade doesn't violate any leases, keeps the keys the same, and can easily be brought with you to your new place. In fact, my friend has been using my old August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for at least six years on top of the two I used it beforehand.

3 Mysa AC Controller

Cool and versatile

Amazon/Pocket-lint

Mysa AC Controller $99 $139 Save $40 $99 at Amazon

While air conditioners are a supported category in HomeKit, surprisingly few are on the market. Fortunately, a fantastic alternative is the Mysa AC controller. This HomeKit accessory is basically just an IR blaster for AC units and heat pumps. Using the Mysa app and your AC unit's remote, you configure the Mysa AC controller to communicate with your cooling appliance. The Mysa AC controller appears in HomeKit like a thermostat, giving you the available control options! The Mysa AC controller just needs a clear line of light to the AC unit or heat pump. Once again, just bring it with you when you leave your apartment. No mess, no fuss. It's very versatile.

Related How to create an Alexa Home Theatre system with your Echo and Fire TV Step-by-step instructions on how to create a home theatre experience with your Echo speaker and a Fire TV.

2 Eufy C120 Indoor Camera

HomeKit Secure Video for the win

Amazon/Pocket-lint

Eufy Security Indoor Cam C120 2-Cam Kit $76 at Amazon

I get the hesitation of having security cameras inside your house. The thought of being watched is creepy, to say the least. However, HomeKit makes it very easy to configure compatible cameras to turn on when you leave and turn off upon arriving home. As a pet owner, I enjoy having a way to monitor my dogs and house when I am out, but I also want my privacy when I am at home.

I've found the Eufy C120 indoor cameras to be an excellent yet inexpensive way to do this. I chose these cameras because they support HomeKit Secure Video as part of my iCloud+ subscription, so all of my video footage is never seen by Eufy or Apple; it's encrypted by my HomeKit home hub and then to Apple's servers for storage in an unreadable format. The Eufy C120s are pretty cheap on Amazon and don't require anything beyond an outlet. I recommend mounting them with a command strip to avoid damaging your walls.

1 Accent Lighting

Many more choices

Braden Newell/Pocket-lint

Following smart plugs for lamps and smart lightbulbs, accent lighting is another easy, non-permanent way to personalize your apartment with HomeKit. There are endless great contenders like the Meross smart lamp, Philips Hue Go, Philips Hue Bloom, Nanoleaf Shapes, and Nanoleaf lines. Just like with the Eufy camera, I recommend mounting the Nanoleaf Shapes and Lines with command strips to make removing and adjusting placement easier. Smart lighting is excellent for setting a mood with colors, brightening a space without turning on the main room light, and turning off with an app or your voice.