Our iPhones have become a one-stop shop to check how many steps we've walked, how much screen time we've logged - and now, to reflect on our state of mind over time.

During the WWDC 2023 event on Monday, Apple announced physical and mental health features that are forthcoming with the release of iOS 17 (as well as iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10). One notable update aims to mitigate the effects of anxiety and depression by providing an easy way to assess and track symptoms. There's more besides that.

Here are the newest mental health features that are expanding to iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches everywhere.

What's new with the Apple Health app?

The Apple Health app is an organized way to see your important health information. For example, you can see your activity highlights, including average steps, and set a sleep schedule.

For the first time, the Health app is coming to iPad with the iPadOS 17 update. This will expand the range of Apple devices where you can access your health data, so you can monitor your health from just about anywhere. The aim is to help users stay on top of their physical and, soon, mental wellbeing. At WWDC 2023, Apple also announced new mental health features coming to the Apple Health app, including the ability to reflect on your state of mind and take mental health assessments.

How Apple Health's mental health features work

Reflect on your state of mind

In the Apple Health app in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, and in the Mindfulness app in watchOS 10, you can reflect on your "state of mind" or how you're feeling. There is a new sliding scale of emotions, ranging from very unpleasant to very pleasant, with each feeling accompanied by different colors. You can even pick the factors that are affecting your feelings, like family, and select any descriptive words that fit your mood, like grateful.

This feeling element ties into the Health app as a whole, because sleep and exercise can contribute to your state of mind. You can better manage your health by connecting the dots.

Take assessments

You can also take new depression and anxiety assessments at any time on the Health app. These assessments are the same ones often used in a clinical setting.

The assessment enables you to determine your risk level, access local resources, and create a PDF to share results with a medical professional. The risk level results come with suggested next steps.

There were other health-related updates announced on Monday, but they were focused on journaling and medication reminders. The upcoming iOS 17 update has a new Journal app with journal suggestions powered by machine learning. The Journal Suggestions API curates moments from your recent photos, workouts, and more to create a personalized set of moments for journaling. There is also a Medications feature in iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10, where you can opt-in to receive reminders about taking scheduled medications.

When can you try these new mental health features?

The new Apple Health app and Apple's mental health features in that app will arrive with the next major update to iOS. Apple Developer Program members can access the developer beta of iOS 17 at developer.apple.com now, while a public beta will be available in July at beta.apple.com. The update will be widely available this fall as a free software update for iPhone XS and later.

Apple chose areas of focus with widespread impact. For example, Apple pointed out that "in a recent survey, more than 30 percent of US adults said they have experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression," which makes the mental health assessment in the Health app all the more necessary.