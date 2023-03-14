Images purportedly showing components of Apple's highly anticipated mixed-reality headset have leaked online.

They appear to depict ribbon cables that would fit a pair of goggles-shaped eyepieces. The photos were posted on Twitter by user MrWhite128, a protected account that has a track record of sharing accurate information about Apple. While the images don't exactly show the full headset, and their authenticity has not been verified, they were picked up and re-shared across tech media, including by The Verge, MacRumors, and 9to5Mac.

It is unclear what exactly the cables would do beyond connecting the left and right sides of the headset. However, another cable pictured appears to show an array of possibly three sensors or cameras along a similar length of ribbon. Keep in mind the headset is rumoured to support both virtual reality and augmented reality. In fact, it's thought to include colour-passthrough capabilities that would allow you to see the real world around you.

White via 9to5Mac



Apple is widely expected to unveil its mixed-reality headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with plans to fully launch it later this year.

While these new images of Apple's upcoming headset are in no way confirmed, they could lend credence to rumours that the company plans to release the headset before the end of the year. Leaks of this kind also tend to occur when the company begins ramping up its supply chain to produce devices. We of course don't know if the images are from the actual headset, but they do follow old concept sketches that depict a device similar to goggles with a front-mounted display.

Apple's entry into the mixed-reality headset space has long been anticipated, with the company reportedly investing heavily in virtual and augmented reality technologies. To date, no real-world images of components for the headset have leaked online, but as its unveiling draws nearer, more information will likely emerge.

While Apple has yet to announce the existence of its headset, the company has made no secret of its interest in the technology. CEO Tim Cook has spoken publicly about his view that augmented reality will be a transformative technology, and the company has reportedly been working on a headset for several years.

As with all Apple products, it is expected to be a premium device with a high price tag - as much as $3,000 in the US, even.