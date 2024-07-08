Key Takeaways Apple offers seven paid services, including Apple News+, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, iCloud+, and Apple One.

These services cater to various needs, such as streaming content, music, games, fitness, and cloud storage, with different pricing plans and free trials available.

Apple One bundles multiple services into one discounted plan, offering savings and convenience for users.

Like it or not, Apple is a services company just as much as it's a hardware company. The bulk of the California tech giant's revenue growth comes from its services, as much of Apple’s hardware businesses remain stagnant. Apple offers a surprising range of subscriptions, both free and paid. The company's paid services are focused on in this piece.

If you’re anything like 46% of Americans (in 2022), you're overwhelmed and frustrated by subscriptions. Fortunately, Apple has made canceling subscriptions within the Settings app on an iPhone or iPad fairly easy. Simply navigate to Settings > tap your name > Subscriptions > select a subscription > Cancel Subscription > Confirm. For a few reasons, I try to use in-app purchases when signing up for subscription services where possible. In-app purchases not only make it easy to cancel, but they also ensure cancelation is done correctly. One thing I've found helpful is immediately upon subscribing to a service, I'll either cancel it right away to avoid ever being charged or create a scheduled reminder to prompt me to follow up on said subscription. By doing so, I'm forced to evaluate the subscription and re-subscribe if I continue to want it. I particularly recommend this strategy for a serial churner, someone who only subscribes to a service for the period for which they want it.

Apple offers many fantastic services, and these strategies can help you manage these subscriptions and others. Below is a breakdown of every subscription service Apple offers and the free trials available to new subscribers.

Apple’s Seven Paid Services

Details, costs, and free trials

Apple News+

Apple News+

Apple News+ offers access to hundreds of popular magazines, leading newspapers, and premium digital publishers. Users can enjoy a wide variety of content, including in-depth articles, photography, and design, all within the Apple News app. The app features personalized recommendations and curated collections to keep users informed and entertained.

Individual: $12.99/month

Family: Included

Free trial: 1-month

Promotional trial: 3 months when purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service, similar to Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. Apple TV+ offers riginal TV shows, movies, and documentaries produced by Apple. The streaming platform is best known for its high-quality programming, star-studded casting, and ad-free viewing experience. Some of Apple TV+’s top hits include Ted Lasso, Severance, the Morning Show, and Silo.

Individual: $9.99/month

Family: Included

Free trial: 7-days

Promotional trial: 3 months when purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music is a streaming service offering access to over 100 million songs, Spatial Audio, lossless audio, curated playlists, and radio shows. Subscribers can enjoy on-demand music, personalized recommendations, and exclusive content.

Individual: $10.99/month

Family: $16.99/month

Student: $5.99/month (includes Apple TV+)

Free trial: 1-month normally

Promotional trail: 6 months when purchasing a new iPhone, AirPods, HomePod, or Beats product.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription service that provides unlimited access to a library of over 200 premium games. These games are ad-free and contain no in-app purchases, allowing for a seamless gaming experience. Apple Arcade games are available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, and Apple TV, allowing you to switch between devices and continue gameplay from where you left off.

Individual: $6.99/month

Family: Included

Free trial: 1-month normally

Promotional trial: 3 months when purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is possibly one of Apple’s best subscription services. It provides guided workouts and meditations across various categories, such as yoga, cycling, strength training, and more. It integrates seamlessly with Apple Watch to offer personalized metrics and recommendations on your wrist and the screen. Users can follow along with expert trainers on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, making fitness more accessible and enjoyable without going to the gym.

Individual: $9.99/month or $79.99/year

Family: Included

Free trial: 1-month

Promotional trial: 3 months when purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Apple Watch.

iCloud+

Apple iCloud+

iCloud+ is Apple’s premium cloud storage service offering additional storage on top of the free 5 gigabytes.iCloud+ subscribers also gain access to iCloud Private Relay for enhanced privacy when using Safari, Hide My Email for email aliases, custom email domains, and HomeKit Secure Video for storing encrypted security camera footage. iCloud+ ensures that all your photos, documents, and other data are securely stored and accessible across all your Apple devices.

50GB: $0.99/month (1 HomeKit Secure Video-supported camera included)

200GB: $2.99/month (5 HomeKit Secure Video-supported camera included)

2TB: $9.99/month (Unlimited HomeKit Secure Video-supported camera included)

6TB: $29.99/month (Unlimited HomeKit Secure Video-supported camera included)

12TB: $59.99/month (Unlimited HomeKit Secure Video-supported camera included)

Free trial: 5GB for free, forever (No HomeKit Secure Video-supported camera included)

Apple One

Apple One

Apple One is a subscription bundle that combines the six previously listed services into one discounted plan. Apple One offers three tiers: individual, family, and premier.

Individual: $19.95/month ($9/month savings) with 50GB of iCloud storage, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and individual Apple Music.

Family: $25.95/month ($11/month savings) with 200GB of iCloud storage, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and family Apple Music.

Premier: $37.95/month ($29/month savings) with 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+ and family Apple Music.

Free trial: 1-month