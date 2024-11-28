Key Takeaways A tipster says Apple has entered the formal development process for a foldable iPhone with manufacturers, which could potentially launch in 2026.

The type of foldable phone Apple is working on remains unclear, but leaks suggest it could resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

While this information is based on rumors and leaks, a foldable iPhone would be a significant evolution for Apple's lineup and could help maintain its iOS growth momentum.

Samsung released its first foldable phone in 2019, and since then, many have wondered if Apple will ever do the same. Now, it seems Apple could be on the cusp of launching its own foldable phone in a few years.

Apple has apparently entered the "formal development process" for its foldable iPhone with display manufacturers (via Digital Trends). That is according to a leaker named Yeux1122, who posted the news in Korean (translated via Google Translate). The tipster said their source for the information was a "supply chain source," but didn't go into further detail.

If this information is accurate, that means Apple has entered into agreements with manufacturers to start producing the folding display it would need for its new iPhone. What kind of foldable phone Apple is working on remains unclear, but if it takes after Samsung, it could be like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Apple is coming for Samsung

Apple may arrive at the foldable party fashionably late

This past summer, a report from DigiTimes said Apple is working on a foldable phone that could come out as early as 2026. If the tech giant has entered "the formal development process" with display manufacturers, a 2026 timeline makes sense. 2025 is far too close, and leaks suggest Apple is focusing on releasing the iPhone 17 Air as a new addition to its lineup next year.

A foldable iPhone would be a giant leap forward in the evolution of Apple's smartphone. My hope is the phone resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, as I think the book-style foldable works really well and provides a suitable amount of screen space. However, the DigiTimes' report from the summer seems to indicate Apple has opted to go with the flip-style, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

To be clear, this information is just a rumor at the moment. Apple could release a foldable phone in 2026, or throw the idea in the garbage and focus on reiterating and improving its current popular iPhone design. Whatever happens, Apple's iOS is projected to outpace Android in growth next year, so the Cupertino-based company is bound to be looking for something to keep that momentum going.