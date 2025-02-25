Summary Apple is close to starting component manufacturing for its foldable iPhone, and is determined to eliminate the crease line on the phone "at all costs."

The foldable iPhone is rumored to launch in late 2026 or early 2027, with a book-style folding design.

The foldable iPhone is becoming more of a reality than a possibility, and according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is "focusing on finishing up development" of its first foldable iPhone.

Apple is reportedly making significant progress on its foldable iPhone , which is rumored to launch in 2026.

According to the South Korean publication ET News, Apple is close to starting component manufacturing for its foldable iPhone, and is in the process of finalizing its component suppliers for the device.

Most notably, it's been reported that Apple is adamant about eliminating the folding display's "crease at all costs," so it can make its first foldable iPhone standout against its competitors, like Samsung and Google , who've been in the foldable game for a while. It's also rumored Apple has opted to go with the book-style foldable iPhone, rather than a clam-shell design.

A creaseless future for foldables

Goodbye crease line, hello seamless display

One of the most significant sticking points of foldable phones is the crease line where the phone folds. While display technology has undoubtedly improved over the years, the crease line remains somewhat visible on flagship devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Samsung has made improvements with the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition , but that handset is only available in South Korea.

Oppo recently launched the Find N5 , the thinnest foldable device in the world to date, and the crease line on the phone is barely noticeable. According to the latest report, Apple seems to be sparing no expense to achieve a similar effect with its foldable iPhone. It appears that the Cupertino-based company is determined to make a significant impact in the foldable market. Nevertheless, given its commitment to achieve this "at all costs," it will be interesting to see how this might impact the device's price.

It seems the foldable iPhone is becoming increasingly more of a reality, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting that Apple "is focusing on finishing up the development of its first foldable device in 2026." It's rumored that the foldable iPhone could launch in late 2026 or early 2027. The prospects of a foldable iPhone are exciting, but the end of 2026 is still far away, and lots could change between now and then.