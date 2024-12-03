Key Takeaways A foldable iPhone from Apple could reinvigorate the foldable phone market, according to the DSCC.

Samsung and Huawei are both struggling with consumer adoption, and Apple could solve that.

Anticipated 30 percent growth in foldables hinges on Apple's entry into the market in 2026.

There have been rumors for a while that Apple is considering making a foldable iPhone, but recent leaks suggest the Cupertino-based company is making substantial progress in its development. Now, a new report suggests Apple could be the key to reinvigorating the foldable phone market.

A report from the DSCC says that interest in foldable phones is waning, and the market has stalled. The report says foldable displays saw 40 percent annual growth from 2019 to 2023. But in 2024, yearly growth looks to fall sharply to just five percent. And in 2025, it's predicted to grow at just four percent.

There are two main players in the foldable phone market: Samsung and Huawei. Samsung is struggling to sell its new Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the U.S. and China, and Huawei lacks the advanced processors it needs to compete next year. However, the DSCC is optimistic that Apple could change the game.

Help us Apple, you're our only hope

A foldable iPhone could change the market's prospects

With market interest and consumer adoption of foldable phones declining, the market needs something to pique consumer interest and make people switch to foldable phones. Who could be the leader that reinvigorates the foldable phone market? Apple.

"Apple is expected to enter the foldable market in 2H’26, and given their dominant position in flagship smartphones, could generate significant growth for the foldable smartphone market," the DSCC said in a press release. "Any improvement in form factor, functionality, use cases, durability, etc. could drive new demand for this market."

If Apple leaps into the foldable market, the DSCC estimates 2026 could be "a record year for foldables" with over 30 percent growth, followed by a projection of over 20 percent growth in 2027 and 2028. However, this all teeters on if Apple releases a foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026. Recent leaks indicate Apple has entered the "formal development process" for its foldable iPhone, and the design is expected to be similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. I think a foldable iPhone could be a game-changer, and I hope Apple fully commits to it and eventually releases it one day.