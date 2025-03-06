Summary Apple's foldable iPhone could cost over $2,000, appealing mainly to loyal fans who want Apple's most premium iPhone.

The device may be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded and have a "crease free" 7.8-inch inner display.

Apple's foldable iPhone could drop Face ID in favor of Touch ID due to internal space constraints.

Anticipation has been building lately for Apple's foldable iPhone , which could be gearing up for a release next year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple "is focusing on finishing up the development of its first foldable device in 2026." ET News, a South Korean publication, also recently reported that Apple is close to starting component manufacturing and finalizing suppliers for the device.

In the wake of all that news, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple's first foldable iPhone could cost over $2,000, possibly even exceeding $2,500. Kuo also said the phone will have a book-style "crease free" foldable design, which lines up with past rumors about the device.

With a price that high, Kuo believes the device will be aimed at "Apple's most loyal fanbase" who want the Cupertino-based company's "top-tier iPhone." For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,200, meaning the foldable iPhone could cost up to $800 more if it starts at $2,000.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Brand Apple SoC A18 Pro (3nm) Display 6.9-inch 1,320 x 2,868 pixel resolution LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typical), 2000 nits (peak) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Ports USB-C Front camera 12-megapixel, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF, OIS Expand $1200 at Apple

Apple is taking aim at Oppo and Samsung

The foldable iPhone could be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded

Price aside, Kuo reported some other interesting developments about the foldable iPhone. First, it's rumored the device could measure between 9 and 9.5mm when folded and between 4.5 to 4.8mm when unfolded. These numbers are close to the Oppo Find N5, the thinnest foldable on the market right now, which measures 4.2mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded.

Reportedly, Apple will be angling its first-generation foldable iPhone as a "true AI-driven phone" due to its larger screens, making multitasking easier with an AI chatbot. Kuo reports the device could have a 7.8-inch creaseless inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display.

Another rumor that has thrown me in a loop is the possibility that the phone won't have Face ID and will instead opt for Touch ID via a side button. The reason for this could be "thickness and internal space constraints." Kuo reports that the final specs for the phone should be locked in by the second quarter of 2025, and the project will officially kick off in the third quarter. Mass production could start in the fourth quarter of 2026. Apple could also begin production on its second-generation foldable iPhone in the second half of 2027.