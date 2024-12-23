Summary Apple is reportedly developing a smart home doorbell that works with its Face ID technology.

Future AirPods may monitor heart rate and temperature, enhancing their health abilities.

The next few years sound like they will be very busy for Apple, between its new smart home products, Apple Intelligence and generational upgrades.

If you're a HomeKit user, the struggle to unlock your front door while your hands are full may soon be over.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is in the early stages of working on a new smart home doorbell and lock system that supports its Face ID technology. Gurman explained the doorbell would work by wirelessly connecting to a door's compatible deadbolt lock. This means the camera on the doorbell will use Face ID, like the iPhone and iPad, to unlock the door once your face has been correctly detected.

Gurman said the earliest the doorbell could launch is 2026 and that it will likely work with third-party HomeKit locks. However, it's possible Apple may partner with a brand to create an all-in-one solution. The Cupertino-based company is also rumored to be working on a new smart home display that could look like the iMac G4. Additionally, Gurman reports that the AirPods are in for another significant health update in the future.

AirPods might get two new health features

Future AirPods may have the ability to monitor your heart rate and temperature

According to Gurman, Apple is working on two new health features for future AirPods: heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing. The latest health features could be ready in time for the launch of the AirPods Pro 3, which Gurman said are in "early development."

Earlier this year, Apple released the AirPods' first prominent health feature that turns the AirPods Pro 2 into a hearing aid.

Heart rate monitoring and temperature sensing would be handy on AirPods, especially if the user doesn't have an Apple Watch. According to Gurman, the Apple Watch's heart rate data is "more accurate" than the AirPods, but the AirPods "aren't terribly far off." As these features are still in early development, I am hopeful that by the time it gets closer to release, Apple will have closed the gap between them.

Earlier this year, Apple released the AirPods' first prominent health feature that turns the AirPods Pro 2 into a hearing aid. Apple sure does have a lot of stuff reportedly in the works, ranging from its Face ID doorbell, new health features on the AirPods, new smart home display, and generational upgrades to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. All that, plus its continued efforts to build out Apple Intelligence. The Cupertino-based company sure has a busy few years ahead.