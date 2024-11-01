Key Takeaways Apple is committing an additional $1.4 billion to GlobalStar, a satellite services provider.

Apple introduced satellite connectivity for emergency situations with the iPhone 14.

With iOS 18, Apple introduced Messages via satellite, which allows users to connect with friends and family when they don't have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

Now, according to 9to5Mac, Apple is expanding its satellite connectivity initiatives even further, with an expansion of its deal with satellite service provider GlobalStar. The company announced Apple will be committing an additional $1.1 billion for upfront infrastructure payments to further increase the capacity of its satellite services. The tech giant will also take 20 percent ownership of GlobarStar, in an equity deal worth around $400 million. Since the announcement, GlobalStar's stock has skyrocketed.

Satellite usage will soon come at a cost

It's unclear how much Apple will eventually charge for the service

When users first got satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 in 2022, Apple said the feature would be free for two years after you activate your iPhone. In late 2023, Apple extended it by another two years. The deferral by Apple was likely to give them more time to figure out pricing plans for the feature.

This means in September 2025, both iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users will see their free satellite access service lapse, and Apple will either extend the free period again, or finally announce a pricing plan for the service. Apple will likely tread cautiously with how it decides to charge for satellite services, especially given the fact it offers people the ability to contact emergency services in life-threatening situations when they don't have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

With iOS 18, Apple added the feature Messages via satellite, which lets users connect with friends and family when they don't have cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Users can send and receive texts, emojis, and Tapbacks, over iMessage and SMS, all through satellite connectivity. In order for a user to connect to a satellite, they must be outside with a clear view of the sky and the horizon. The feature requires an iPhone 14 or later. Apple also added a demo to try out the feature and prepare yourself if you need to use it.

Apple's additional investment in GlobalStar hints that the Cupertino-based company is looking to grow and improve its satellite plans and features even further.