Key Takeaways Apple's entry-level iPad might get an upgrade in 2025 to support Apple Intelligence.

The current 10th generation iPad came out in October 2022.

Apple recently just announced an upgrade iPad Mini that supports Apple Intelligence.

Apple's entry-level iPad might be getting a big upgrade next year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the entry-level iPad will get an update to support Apple Intelligence capabilities in 2025.

The last time the entry-level iPad saw an update was in October 2022. Currently in its 10th-generation , Apple's most affordable iPad at $350 has an A14 chip. The A14 chipset first made its debut in late 2020 with the iPhone 12 lineup. So, by 2025, the entry-level iPad's chipset will be nearly five years old.

The entry-level iPad will likely be getting a big chip upgrade

An A17 pro or A18 chip in the new iPad next year is likely

Gurman said in his latest Power On newsletter, that he expects by 2026 nearly every Apple device available with a screen will be able to run Apple Intelligence. The long-awaited iPhone SE refresh will gain Apple Intelligence when it reportedly launches in March 2025, and "the entry-level iPad will probably get updated later in the year."

For the next entry-level iPad to support Apple Intelligence, it would most likely need to have at least the A17 pro chipset, found in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max . However, if Apple really wanted to go above and beyond for its most affordable iPad, an A18 chip would make the whole device, and Apple Intelligence, smoother.

The news of a possible entry-level iPad refresh next year comes on the heels of Apple recently announcing a new iPad Mini . The new 7th generation iPad Mini is equipped with an A17 pro chipset, which makes it compatible with Apple Intelligence. The new iPad Mini launches October 23rd, and is available for pre-order now with a starting price of $500.

Apple Intelligence is set to make its debut soon, possibly on October 28th .