Apple has so far been slow to dive into the world of chatbots and ChatGPT, but it does leverage AI in a few of its features. Those include its Camera app, the Photos app, and others. And a new report suggests that AI could be about to get a new job over on the Apple Watch.

With Apple continuing its Apple Watch focus on health a new report claims that the company is working on an AI-powered health feature that would see people receive motivation and suggestions relating to their workouts and eating habits.

An AI-based motivational coach

The report comes via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, someone who already has a pretty solid track record with these kinds of things.

According to that report, Apple is working on a project codenamed Quartz. That project " is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better." Gurman cites a contact who has asked not to be identified for obvious reasons.

Notably, the report claims that Apple is getting ready to charge a subscription fee for this service, suggesting that it won't be rolled into the existing Apple Fitness+ offering. The feature will reportedly also get its own app, although those plans could change.

In fact, Gurman points out that Apple could choose to ditch these plans entirely. Project Quartz isn't expected to ship until next year, likely as part of the iOS 18 update that will surely arrive in or around September of 2024.

Gurman reports that the unconfirmed health feature is currently being worked on by multiple teams within Apple including those responsible for health, Siri, and AI. The company's services division is also involved, likely pointing towards the fact that this will be a paid-for option.

Before iOS 18, Apple will announce iOS 17 during its WWDC23 event on 5 June. That update will also be what powers the iPhone 15 lineup of phones when it is likely announced in or around the first week of September 2023.