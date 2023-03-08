Apple reportedly has a special break clause in its deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) that would allow it to walk away from its Season Pass subscription offering.

It's said that Apple would be able to exercise an "opt-out" clause in the deal that would see the MLS Season Pass killed off if it doesn't reach enough subscribers for Apple to deem it worthwhile.

That's according to the paywalled publication The Athletic, which goes on to say that MLS commissioner Don Garber didn't deny that such a pact is in place, although he did go on to say that he doesn't expect there to be any issues between Apple and the MLS.

“We’ve never talked about what the specific terms (of the agreement) are,” Garber is reported to have said, “and we’re not going to talk about it now. It’s a 10-year partnership. We’re both very, very committed to that. I am wholeheartedly convinced that this company and our league are going to be together for a very long time.”

Whether that turns out to be how Apple sees it remains to be seen, and we're unlikely to ever hear concrete subscriber numbers. That'll make it difficult to understand whether it's been a success or not. But if this report is accurate and Apple does ditch Season Pass, we'll have our answer.

The MLS Season Pass costs £14.99/$14.99 per month or £99/$99 per year although there is a slight discount if you're already paying for Apple TV+. That isn't cheap, of course, but on the plus side, Apple has at least enabled Family Sharing so you and five others can watch along just fine.

MLS Season Pass subscribers get access to all regular season games as well as the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and League Cup games. The content can be watched on anything that has the Apple TV app available, which means almost anything that also has a display and an internet connection. You don't have to have an Apple TV 4K box, at least.