Key Takeaways Apple has confirmed that it took steps to prevent unauthorized access to iMessage.

Beeper Mini allowed Android users to send and receive iMessages, offering end-to-end encryption between iPhone and Android devices.

Despite the setback, Beeper is actively working to fix the outage and restore encrypted chats between iPhone and Android users, suggesting that the battle between the app and Apple is ongoing.

Android users have been able to send and receive blue bubble iMessages using the Beeper Mini app for several days. After the app suddenly stopped working on Friday afternoon, speculation mounted that Apple had cut off Beeper Mini's access to iMessage. And now Apple has confirmed what everyone suspected.

In a statement from Apple PR manager Nadine Haija, the iPhone maker stated that:

At Apple, we build our products and services with industry-leading privacy and security technologies designed to give users control of their data and keep personal information safe. We took steps to protect our users by blocking techniques that exploit fake credentials in order to gain access to iMessage. These techniques posed significant risks to user security and privacy, including the potential for metadata exposure and enabling unwanted messages, spam, and phishing attacks. We will continue to make updates in the future to protect our users.

While Beeper Mini isn't named directly, it's pretty clear that Apple is referring to the new app that reverse-engineered Apple's proprietary messaging protocol and allowed Android users to register an Android phone to the iMessage service, and send encrypted blue bubble messages as if they were using an iPhone.

What is Beeper Mini?

When it was working, the Beeper Mini app allowed Android users to send and receive iMessages to iPhones without the need for complex workarounds. According to Beeper, using Beeper Mini will enable you to have end-to-end encrypted chats between iPhone and Android devices, something that isn't possible with SMS.

Is this the end for Beeper Mini?

With one of the biggest tech companies in the world actively working to block an app that circumvents its protocols, you might think that Beeper Mini was simply too good to be true and would turn out to be just another app that burned brightly and then disappeared forever. But according to Beeper, Beeper Mini isn't dead in the water just yet.

In a post on X that came after Apple's statement, the company indicated that work was continuing to fix the Beeper Mini outage and hoped to share good news soon. Beeper co-founder Eric Migicovsky also confirmed on the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter that the company is working hard to get high-quality encrypted chats between iPhone and Android users back up and running. At the time of writing, Beeper Mini is still out of action, but all indications are that this is a battle that's going to run and run.