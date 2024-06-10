Key Takeaways Get ready for easier writing with ChatGPT on iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia -- suggestions to polish prose are on the way.

At this year's WWDC, Apple dropped some pretty exciting news: GPT-4o will power its new Apple Intelligence queries in iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, which means you'll be able to use the AI that’s been taking the tech world by storm directly on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It's all happening thanks to Apple's upcoming iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates.

What's happening with ChatGPT on Apple devices?

Writing made easier

ChatGPT is set to be a free addition to iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia later this year -- no ChatGPT account needed.

Apple is plugging ChatGPT into its systemwide writing tools across both iOS and macOS, with a new Compose feature. This means everything from whipping up emails to jotting down notes is going to get a lot easier. ChatGPT will offer suggestions that can help polish your prose or even fill in the blanks when you’re hit with writer’s block.

This means everything from whipping up emails to jotting down notes is going to get a lot easier.

Apple’s Craig Federighi said a new version of Siri will leverage ChatGPT’s knowledge base “when it might be helpful.” So, let's say you want an idea for a workout routine using specific exercises. You can even include photos with your questions. You will also be able to ask queries regarding documents, presentations, and PDFs.

Apple showed how this ChatGPT integration can be used to write a custom bedtime story based on a child’s own interests. If you’re worried about privacy, Apple’s got you covered. It promises that none of your ChatGPT data will be logged, keeping your guilty-pleasure song requests and existential questions safe and sound.

The best part? This won’t cost you a penny more. ChatGPT will be available for free on all compatible Apple devices. For those who have a subscription to OpenAI’s premium ChatGPT tier, you’ll be able to link to it and tap into some extra features.

ChatGPT will be available in iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, but it won’t arrive until “later this year.” Apple said it will add support for other AI models in the future, too.

This ChatGPT integration will roll out with iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, expected to drop later this fall. If you’re itching to get your hands on it sooner, keep an eye out for the Apple Beta Software Program, which might give you early access.