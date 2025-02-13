Summary Apple is likely teasing the iPhone SE 4's launch.

In a recent post on Twitter X, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased... something. The post says, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19."

Based on recent leaks, Apple is likely building up hype for its long-rumored reveal of the iPhone SE 4.

While it might seem a little odd for the CEO of one of the largest companies in the world to tease what will likely be a low-key, entry-level smartphone release, hear me out. That's precisely why Apple's marketing is taking this somewhat uncharacteristic approach -- to build up hype for the entry-level smartphone. This is also in line with a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who is nearly always accurate when it comes to Apple.

While the logo in the short seven-second GIF looks like it's pulled from the back of a MacBook Pro, I immediately took note of the swirling colors in the logo. To me, his hints that the iPhone SE 4 could be colorful, backing up rumors that it might borrow at least some design cues from the iPhone XR.

Apart from Gurman, well-known leaker Majin Bu (yes, that's their online handle) recently posted what looks like actual pictures of the iPhone SE 4 and its 48-megapixel camera, revealing a design that has a lot in common with the iPhone 14.

Other leaked iPhone SE 4 specs include a larger display, Apple Intelligence, the A18 chip, and a squared-off design similar to Apple's current flagship smartphones, including the iPhone 16 Pro . The phone is also expected to ditch the classic Home Button in favor of Face ID and a notched display (this means it won't feature the Dynamic Island).

The last iPhone SE update launched back in 2015, and beyond the chip upgrade, it was very similar to its predecessor, including the iconic Home Button. We'll have more on whatever Apple reveals next week, so make sure to keep it locked on Pocket-lint.