This feature, available through iOS 17.4, allows Apple Cash to be used on websites that don't support Apple Pay.

The virtual card number and expiration date remain static, with the security code changing every time for extra security.

Apple's peer-to-peer payment system, Apple Cash, might not have the brand recognition of a Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, but its deep integration with iOS and iPadOS makes it a super easy way to send money to friends and family. Apple first added Apple Cash in 2017 and has slowly expanded its capabilities as Apple Pay has improved, even going as far as making cash-back payments from the Apple Card immediately available as Apple Cash.

The problem with using Apple's payment ecosystem is that, unlike the company's credit card, Apple Cash is only available if you're buying from a shop that supports Apple Pay. That's fine when most physical stores accept tap-to-pay, but a whole other story online. But with the release of iOS 17.4, that's all changed.

Now, whether a website or online vendor supports Apple Pay, you can use your Apple Cash thanks to the service's new ability to generate a virtual card number, expiration date, and security code to use anywhere credit or debit cards are supported. Here’s how to get it set up on your iPhone or iPad.

How to set up your virtual card number

Once it's setup, you can use it to buy stuff online

You're just a few taps away from having a dedicated virtual card number for your Apple Cash account. Here's what you need to do:

Open the Wallet app. Select your Apple Cash card. Tap the three-dot More button (you might even see a prompt to set up a virtual card number). Select Set Up Virtual Card Number, and then tap Continue. Authenticate your identity with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. Tap Done and then your virtual card number should be ready to use.

The process is similar on iPad, but completed through the Settings app rather than the Wallet app.

Open up the Settings app on your iPad. Scroll the Settings sidebar and tap on Wallet & Apple Pay. Select your Apple Cash Card and then tap Card Information. Tap on Set Up Virtual Card Number, and then tap Continue. Authenticate your identity with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode. Tap Done and your virtual card number should be ready.

How to use your virtual card number

It works just like a normal credit card

Once you've created your virtual card number, the main way you'll use it is by viewing information in the Wallet app (Wallet > Apple Cash card > three-dot icon > Card number) and copying and pasting it into the payment information field on websites that don’t use Apple Pay.

Your virtual card number and expiration date will remain the same, unless you request a new one. However, every time you open the Wallet app or use Safari's Autofill feature, the security code will change. It's an anti-fraud feature Apple uses with the Apple Card.

If you're using Safari on your iPad and iPhone, however, you can make this process even simpler by using Safari Autofill. Likely, your phone or tablet has already prompted you to set this up the first time you paid for something on Safari, but here’s how to make sure you're ready to go.