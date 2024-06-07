Key Takeaways Apple is expected to showcase updates for iOS, WatchOS, and MacOS at WWDC 2024.

It's time for Apple to revamp CarPlay and bring new features like video apps and current temperature displays.

A list of turns in Apple Maps displayed in CarPlay would be quite useful.

With WWDC 2024 coming up, it's officially time for Apple to show off what it's got cooking for much of its product lineup. While there is talk that the company won't show off new hardware, it's a safe bet we'll get to see what's in store for iOS, watchOS and macOS. On top of that, it's possible we'll finally get our first look at CarPlay's long-awaited refresh.

It's been a while since Apple really revamped CarPlay. Keeping that in mind, it should surprise no one that the tech giant could do several things to improve the infotainment system and get people excited about the platform.

1 More detailed Apple Maps directions on CarPlay

A list of turns could make all the difference

Occasionally, an application on the phone behaves so differently from the way it does in CarPlay that I find myself wondering if there's something wrong with it. That's definitely the case with the Apple Maps presentation in CarPlay, which seems like it was built to operate in tandem with the iPhone app rather than on its own. That's a problem if the goal is to allow the driver to keep their eyes on the dash display and the road and not on the mobile device.

A big fix for Apple Maps also seems like a simple one. Allow for the listing of instructions the way it is on the iPhone. Currently, users can see two turns ahead. It would be great if they could go further.

2 Video apps in CarPlay while parked

Netflix or YouTube would be a fun feature

If Apple really wants to offer a full-fledged infotainment center in cars, it needs to start allowing people to take advantage of video apps like Netflix and YouTube. Of course, offering those applications to someone speeding down the highway is dangerous, but there are plenty of safeguards in cars where drivers can't access certain features while the vehicle is moving. Apple could work with car manufacturers and developers to ensure people are locked out of the video apps in CarPlay unless their vehicle is in park.

3 The current temperature on the Apple CarPlay screen

Always know how hot or cold it is

While it would likely take time and effort to allow users to watch Netflix or YouTube through CarPlay when their vehicle is parked, it shouldn't be anywhere near as complicated or difficult for Apple's in-car platform to display the outside temperature on the vehicle's display at all times.

It's surprising this particular feature wasn't included in the first-generation of Apple's CarPlay operating system, but it is well past time to add it to the roster.

This kind of information could come in handy on a long car ride when you're interested in knowing what the weather is like en route to your destination. It's surprising this particular feature wasn't included in the first generation of Apple's CarPlay operating system, but it is well past time to add it to the roster.

4 Spotify integration with Google Maps

Two birds on one screen

While there is already a screen that can show a smaller version of the Google Maps app alongside Apple Music or Spotify, or whatever else a user is listening to, it would be great if there was a way to actually have Google Maps pulled up on Apple CarPlay and still be able to control your music streaming platform of choice through Google's app. This would allow for ease of use, but it could also improve the safety of using CarPlay while on the move since the user isn't switching between screens as often. Any change that encourages people to focus on the road instead of a screen is worth making.