Apple has announced its Back To School offer in both the US and Europe which sees students receive up to a $150 gift card in the States or £130 gift card in the UK with the purchase of a MacBook, iMac or iPad, as well as 20 per cent off Apple Care to protect their purchase.

Apple's education discount applies to current and newly accepted college and university students and their parents, as well as staff, teachers and lecturers at all levels.

You'll need to get verified to make sure you fall into one of these categories, but once you do, there are some great savings to be had on some of the latest products, including both the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and the 15-inch MacBook Air that launched just a couple of months ago.

With the education discount, the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) costs $899 in the US and £899 in the UK, while the M2 model starts at $999 in the US and £1049 in the UK for the 13-inch model, which is an excellent laptop with an incredible battery life. The 15-inch model, which also exceptional, starts at $1199 in the US and £1289 in the UK. The MacBook Pros are also available, with the M2 13-inch model starting at $1199 in the US and £1249 in the UK with the discount, the 14-inch model starting at $1849 in the US and £1989 in the UK and the 16-inch model at $2299 in the US and £2479 in the UK.

For those after an iMac, the education discount sees this start at $1249 in the US and £1349, while the iPad Air starts at $549 in the US and £609 in the UK with the education discount and the iPad Pro starts at $749 in the US and £839.

You'll get an $100/£100 gift card with the purchase of an iPad, while the Mac purchases will grant you the $150/£130 gift card. The Back to School offer runs until 2 October in the US and 23 October in the UK. In addition to the gift card, students will also get one month of Apple Music and Apple TV+ free.