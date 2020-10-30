Apple has its own games subscription service as part of the App Store: Apple Arcade.
It offers a host of games to play across multiple platforms for one monthly fee, with the majority of them being "new and exclusive".
All in-app purchases and downloadable content expansions are included and the list of available titles is refreshed regularly meaning there should always be fresh games waiting to be played.
Here's everything you need to know about Apple Arcade.
What is Apple Arcade?
Apple Arcade is a subscription service where you get instant access to a large library of games to play across multiple devices for one monthly fee.
The games have been hand-picked by Apple and sit across multiple genres, including family, puzzle, sports, RPG and strategy. There is even a category that suggests games for "beginners".
Each game is available at no extra cost, with all in-game items and downloadable content included.
It isn't a cloud gaming platform, Microsoft's Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but is more like the main Xbox Game Pass service. You download games entirely to your device and can play them as often as you like.
They also feature cross-save, so your progress on one device will be instantly restored on another should you switch.
Apple Arcade cost
If you've ever asked yourself if Apple Arcade is free, ask no more - the quick answer is "no".
Standalone
Apple Arcade costs £4.99/$4.99 per month all-in. New subscribers get a one-month free trial period first.
There are no additional hidden costs, with no in-app purchasing nor adverts inside Apple Arcade games.
Apple One bundle
Apple’s bundle for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Fitness+ launched back in October 2020. This means you can now subscribe to Apple Arcade through one of three different Apple One bundle tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Apple One's Individual and Family plans are available in over 100 countries and regions, including in the US and UK. The Premier plan also launched, but only in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
Here's how much each Apple One tier costs at launch:
- Individual: You get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for £17/$17 per month.
- Family: Up to six members of your family get Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud for £23/$23 per month.
- Premier: Includes all the other benefits, but ups the iCloud storage to 2TB per month and adds subscriptions to the News+ magazine and newspaper service and the newly announced Fitness+ service for £33/$33 per month.
First-time subscribers can follow these steps to subscribe to Apple One:
- Open the Settings app on your iOS device.
- Go to your name at the top of Settings.
- Select the Subscriptions menu.
- Select Get Apple One.
- Choose the Apple One tier you want.
- Select Start Free trial.
If you already have an Apple subscription, like to Apple Arcade, you’ll receive a pro-rated refund for any days remaining on your existing subscription(s).
For more details, check out our guide on Apple One.
Apple Arcade Family Sharing
As further icing on the cake, an entire family (of up to six members) can access as many games as they want as part of the same monthly subscription, through Apple's existing Family Share feature.
Apple Arcade supported devices
Apple Arcade is designed to work on more than just iOS devices.
As well as iPhone and iPad, you can play the available games on your television through an Apple TV set-top-box. They are also available to users of an iMac or MacBook. And, iPod touch owners needn't feel left out, as it will work on that portable device too.
MFi Bluetooth game controllers are supported by some of the games. Devices running iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13 or above can also be linked to Xbox or PlayStation DualSense controllers via Bluetooth.
Where is Apple Arcade available?
Apple Arcade is available across 150 countries, including the UK and US. Basically, it is available everywhere there is access to the Apple App Store.
Apple Arcade games list
Many of the games available on the service are "new and exclusive" to mobile platforms.
Apple works with a large array of development partners, including Sega, Konami, Lego, Bossa Studios and the Cartoon Network. Each provide games on a regular basis.
The Arcade line-up is hand curated by Apple's team and have no adverts, ad tracking nor additional purchases. Apple is also contributing to the development costs, becoming a games publisher in its own light.
Here's a full list of all the games currently on Apple Arcade, for the curious!
- A Monster’s Expedition
- Agent Intercept
- Air Twister
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- All of You
- Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain
- Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City
- Amazing Bomberman
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Asphalt 8: Airborne+
- Assemble With Care
- Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
- Backgammon+
- Badland party
- Badland+
- Baldo
- Ballistic Baseball
- Battleheart Legacy+
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Beyond Blue
- Big Time Sports
- Bleak Sword
- Blek+
- Bloons TD 6+
- Bridge Constructor+
- Card of Darkness
- Castle Crumble
- Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
- Chameleon Run+
- Charrua Soccer
- Chess – Play & Learn+
- Chess Universe+
- Cityscapes: Sim Builder
- Clad Hanz Golf
- Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+
- Construction Simulator 2+
- Cooking Mama: Cuisine!
- Cozy Grove
- Crashlands+
- Crayola Create and Play+
- Creaks
- Cricket Through the Ages
- Crossy Road Castle
- Crossy Road+
- Cut the Rope Remastered
- Dandara: Trials of Fear+
- Dead Cells+
- Dear Reader
- Decoherence
- Detonation Racing
- Discolored
- Disney Coloring World+
- Disney Getaway Blast+
- Disney Spellstruck
- Dodo Peak
- DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+
- Don’t Bug Me!
- Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition+
- Doodle God Universe
- Dr Who: An Unlikely Heist
- Episode XOXO
- Exit the Gungeon
- Fallen Knight
- Fantasian
- Farm It!
- Farming Simulator 20+
- Farmside
- Fledgling Heroes
- FlipFlop Solitaire+
- Football Manager 2023 Touch
- Frenzic: Overtime
- Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins
- Frogger in Toy Town
- Fruits Ninja Classic+
- Galaga Wars+
- Game Dev Story+
- Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
- Garden Tails: Match and Grow
- Gear.Club Stradale
- Getting Over It+
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
- Gin Rummy Classic+
- Goat Simulator+
- Good Sudoko+
- Grand Mountain Adventure+
- Grindstone
- Gris+
- Guildings
- Hanx101 Trivia
- Hearts: Card Game+
- Heroish
- Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler
- Hidden Folks+
- Hill Climb Racing+
- Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game
- Hogwash
- Horizon Chase 2
- Hot Lava
- Human Fall Flat+
- HyperBrawl Tournament
- Illustrated
- Inks+
- Inmost
- Iron Marines+
- JellyCar Worlds
- Jetpack Joyride+
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+
- Jumper Jon
- Kimono Cats
- Kings League II
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+
- Kingdom Two Crowns+
- Layton’s Mystery Journey+
- Legends of Kingdom Rush
- Lego Brawls
- Lego Builder’s Journey
- Lego Star Wars Battles
- Lego Star Wars: Castaways
- Leo’s Fortune+
- Lifelike
- Lifeline+
- Limbo+
- Little Orpheus
- Love You to Bits+
- Lumen
- Majong Titan+
- Manifold Garden
- Marble It Up: Mayhem
- Marble Knights
- MasterChef: Let’s Cook
- Mind Symphony
- Mini Metro+
- Mini Motorways
- Monomals
- Monter Hunter Stories+
- Monument Valley+
- Monument Valley 2+
- Moonshot – A Journey Home
- Murder Mystery Machine
- Mutazione
- My Bowling 3D+
- My Little Pony: Mane Merge
- My Talking Tom+
- My Town Home – Family Games+
- NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition
- NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- Necrobarista
- Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+
- Neo Cab
- Next Stop Nowhere
- Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
- Nightmare Farm
- Nuts – A Surveillance Mystery
- Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
- Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch+
- Oddmar+
- Old Man’s Journey+
- Operaror 41
- Osmos+
- Outlanders
- Overland
- Pac-Man Party Royale
- Painty Mob
- Patterned
- Pilgrims
- Pocket Build+
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!
- Populus Run
- Possessions
- PPKP+
- Pro Darts 2022+
- Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+
- Prune+
- Rayman Mini
- Really Bad Chess+
- Red Reign
- Redout: Space Assault
- Reigns+
- Reigns: Beyond
- Riptide GP: Renegade+
- Samorost 3+
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Shadow Blade+
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shinsekai: Into the Depths
- ShockRods
- Shovel Knight Dig
- Simon’s Cat – Story Time
- Skate City
- Slash Quest!
- Snake.io+
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Sociable Soccer
- Solitaire by MobilityWare+
- Solitaire Stories
- SongPop Party
- Sonic Dash+
- Sonic Racing
- South of the Circle
- Sping
- Spaceland
- Spades: Card Game+
- Speed Demons
- Spek
- SpellTower+
- Spider Solitaire: Card Game+
- Spire Blast
- Splitter Critters+
- SpongeBob SolitairePants
- SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
- Spyder
- Squiggle Drop
- Star Fetched
- Star Trek: Legends
- Stela
- Stellar Commanders
- Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
- Stitch
- Stranded Sails
- Subway Surfers Tag
- Sudoku by MobilityWare+
- Summon Quest
- Super Impossible Road
- Super Leap Day
- Super Mega Mini Party
- Super Stickman Golf 3+
- Survival Z
- Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
- Takeshi and Hiroshi
- Temple Run+
- Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
- Tetris Beat
- The Bradwell Conspiracy
- The Collage Atlas
- The Enchanted World
- The Gardens Between+
- The Get Out Kids
- The Last Campfire
- The Lullaby of Life
- The Mosaic
- The Oregon Trail
- The Pathless
- The Pinball Wizard
- The Room Two+
- The Survivalists
- The_Otherside
- Things That Go Bump
- Threes!+
- Thumper: Pocket Edition+
- Time Locker+
- Tint
- Tiny Crossword+
- Tiny Wings+
- TMNT Splintered Fate+
- Transformers: Tactical Arena
- UFO on Tape: First Contact
- Very Little Nightmares+
- Warp Drive
- Warped Kart Racers
- Way of the Turtle
- What The Car?
- What The Golf?
- Where Cards Fall
- Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
- Word Laces
- World of Demons
- World’s End Club
- Wurdweb
- Wylde Flowers
- Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale
- Zen Pinball Party
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
- Zookeeper World
How to cancel Apple Arcade
If you've been using Apple Arcade - or finding that you're not using it enough - and you'd like to cancel your subscription, this is quite easy to accomplish. Just follow the steps we've laid out below on your iPhone or iPad.
- Open the Settings app
- Tap on your name at the top of the display
- Tap on Subscriptions
- Tap on Apple Arcade
- Scroll down and tap Cancel Subscription, then confirm your decision
This should leave you with our Apple Arcade subscription cancelled, although you'll be able to play until the end of the period you've already paid for.
If you subscribe through Apple One, of course, you'll have to instead cancel that plan - bearing in mind that you'll lose access to more than just Apple Arcade when it runs out.