Apple has its own games subscription service as part of the App Store: Apple Arcade.

It offers a host of games to play across multiple platforms for one monthly fee, with the majority of them being "new and exclusive".

All in-app purchases and downloadable content expansions are included and the list of available titles is refreshed regularly meaning there should always be fresh games waiting to be played.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple Arcade.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a subscription service where you get instant access to a large library of games to play across multiple devices for one monthly fee.

The games have been hand-picked by Apple and sit across multiple genres, including family, puzzle, sports, RPG and strategy. There is even a category that suggests games for "beginners".

Each game is available at no extra cost, with all in-game items and downloadable content included.

It isn't a cloud gaming platform, Microsoft's Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but is more like the main Xbox Game Pass service. You download games entirely to your device and can play them as often as you like.

They also feature cross-save, so your progress on one device will be instantly restored on another should you switch.

Apple Arcade cost

If you've ever asked yourself if Apple Arcade is free, ask no more - the quick answer is "no".

Standalone

Apple Arcade costs £4.99/$4.99 per month all-in. New subscribers get a one-month free trial period first.

There are no additional hidden costs, with no in-app purchasing nor adverts inside Apple Arcade games.

Apple One bundle

Apple’s bundle for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Fitness+ launched back in October 2020. This means you can now subscribe to Apple Arcade through one of three different Apple One bundle tiers: Individual, Family, and Premier. Apple One's Individual and Family plans are available in over 100 countries and regions, including in the US and UK. The Premier plan also launched, but only in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Here's how much each Apple One tier costs at launch:

Individual: You get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for £17/$17 per month.

You get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for £17/$17 per month. Family: Up to six members of your family get Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud for £23/$23 per month.

Up to six members of your family get Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud for £23/$23 per month. Premier: Includes all the other benefits, but ups the iCloud storage to 2TB per month and adds subscriptions to the News+ magazine and newspaper service and the newly announced Fitness+ service for £33/$33 per month.

First-time subscribers can follow these steps to subscribe to Apple One:

Open the Settings app on your iOS device. Go to your name at the top of Settings. Select the Subscriptions menu. Select Get Apple One. Choose the Apple One tier you want. Select Start Free trial.

If you already have an Apple subscription, like to Apple Arcade, you’ll receive a pro-rated refund for any days remaining on your existing subscription(s).

For more details, check out our guide on Apple One.

Apple Arcade Family Sharing

As further icing on the cake, an entire family (of up to six members) can access as many games as they want as part of the same monthly subscription, through Apple's existing Family Share feature.

Apple Arcade supported devices

Apple Arcade is designed to work on more than just iOS devices.

As well as iPhone and iPad, you can play the available games on your television through an Apple TV set-top-box. They are also available to users of an iMac or MacBook. And, iPod touch owners needn't feel left out, as it will work on that portable device too.

MFi Bluetooth game controllers are supported by some of the games. Devices running iOS 13, iPadOS 13, macOS Catalina, and tvOS 13 or above can also be linked to Xbox or PlayStation DualSense controllers via Bluetooth.

Where is Apple Arcade available?

Apple Arcade is available across 150 countries, including the UK and US. Basically, it is available everywhere there is access to the Apple App Store.

Apple Arcade games list

Many of the games available on the service are "new and exclusive" to mobile platforms.

Apple works with a large array of development partners, including Sega, Konami, Lego, Bossa Studios and the Cartoon Network. Each provide games on a regular basis.

The Arcade line-up is hand curated by Apple's team and have no adverts, ad tracking nor additional purchases. Apple is also contributing to the development costs, becoming a games publisher in its own light.

Here's a full list of all the games currently on Apple Arcade, for the curious!

A Monster’s Expedition

Agent Intercept

Air Twister

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

All of You

Alto’s Adventure: The Spirit of the Mountain

Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City

Amazing Bomberman

Angry Birds Reloaded

Asphalt 8: Airborne+

Assemble With Care

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Backgammon+

Badland party

Badland+

Baldo

Ballistic Baseball

Battleheart Legacy+

Beyond a Steel Sky

Beyond Blue

Big Time Sports

Bleak Sword

Blek+

Bloons TD 6+

Bridge Constructor+

Card of Darkness

Castle Crumble

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls

Chameleon Run+

Charrua Soccer

Chess – Play & Learn+

Chess Universe+

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

Clad Hanz Golf

Clue: The Classic Mystery Game+

Construction Simulator 2+

Cooking Mama: Cuisine!

Cozy Grove

Crashlands+

Crayola Create and Play+

Creaks

Cricket Through the Ages

Crossy Road Castle

Crossy Road+

Cut the Rope Remastered

Dandara: Trials of Fear+

Dead Cells+

Dear Reader

Decoherence

Detonation Racing

Discolored

Disney Coloring World+

Disney Getaway Blast+

Disney Spellstruck

Dodo Peak

DoDonPachi Resurrection HD+

Don’t Bug Me!

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition+

Doodle God Universe

Dr Who: An Unlikely Heist

Episode XOXO

Exit the Gungeon

Fallen Knight

Fantasian

Farm It!

Farming Simulator 20+

Farmside

Fledgling Heroes

FlipFlop Solitaire+

Football Manager 2023 Touch

Frenzic: Overtime

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins

Frogger in Toy Town

Fruits Ninja Classic+

Galaga Wars+

Game Dev Story+

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Garden Tails: Match and Grow

Gear.Club Stradale

Getting Over It+

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Gin Rummy Classic+

Goat Simulator+

Good Sudoko+

Grand Mountain Adventure+

Grindstone

Gris+

Guildings

Hanx101 Trivia

Hearts: Card Game+

Heroish

Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler

Hidden Folks+

Hill Climb Racing+

Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game

Hogwash

Horizon Chase 2

Hot Lava

Human Fall Flat+

HyperBrawl Tournament

Illustrated

Inks+

Inmost

Iron Marines+

JellyCar Worlds

Jetpack Joyride+

Jetpack Joyride 2

Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+

Jumper Jon

Kimono Cats

Kings League II

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD+

Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+

Kingdom Two Crowns+

Layton’s Mystery Journey+

Legends of Kingdom Rush

Lego Brawls

Lego Builder’s Journey

Lego Star Wars Battles

Lego Star Wars: Castaways

Leo’s Fortune+

Lifelike

Lifeline+

Limbo+

Little Orpheus

Love You to Bits+

Lumen

Majong Titan+

Manifold Garden

Marble It Up: Mayhem

Marble Knights

MasterChef: Let’s Cook

Mind Symphony

Mini Metro+

Mini Motorways

Monomals

Monter Hunter Stories+

Monument Valley+

Monument Valley 2+

Moonshot – A Journey Home

Murder Mystery Machine

Mutazione

My Bowling 3D+

My Little Pony: Mane Merge

My Talking Tom+

My Town Home – Family Games+

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition

Necrobarista

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector+

Neo Cab

Next Stop Nowhere

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis

Nightmare Farm

Nuts – A Surveillance Mystery

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+

Oddmar+

Old Man’s Journey+

Operaror 41

Osmos+

Outlanders

Overland

Pac-Man Party Royale

Painty Mob

Patterned

Pilgrims

Pocket Build+

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Populus Run

Possessions

PPKP+

Pro Darts 2022+

Pro Snooker & Pool 2022+

Prune+

Rayman Mini

Really Bad Chess+

Red Reign

Redout: Space Assault

Reigns+

Reigns: Beyond

Riptide GP: Renegade+

Samorost 3+

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Shadow Blade+

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Shinsekai: Into the Depths

ShockRods

Shovel Knight Dig

Simon’s Cat – Story Time

Skate City

Slash Quest!

Snake.io+

Sneaky Sasquatch

Sociable Soccer

Solitaire by MobilityWare+

Solitaire Stories

SongPop Party

Sonic Dash+

Sonic Racing

South of the Circle

Sping

Spaceland

Spades: Card Game+

Speed Demons

Spek

SpellTower+

Spider Solitaire: Card Game+

Spire Blast

Splitter Critters+

SpongeBob SolitairePants

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

Spyder

Squiggle Drop

Star Fetched

Star Trek: Legends

Stela

Stellar Commanders

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Stitch

Stranded Sails

Subway Surfers Tag

Sudoku by MobilityWare+

Summon Quest

Super Impossible Road

Super Leap Day

Super Mega Mini Party

Super Stickman Golf 3+

Survival Z

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat

Takeshi and Hiroshi

Temple Run+

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure

Tetris Beat

The Bradwell Conspiracy

The Collage Atlas

The Enchanted World

The Gardens Between+

The Get Out Kids

The Last Campfire

The Lullaby of Life

The Mosaic

The Oregon Trail

The Pathless

The Pinball Wizard

The Room Two+

The Survivalists

The_Otherside

Things That Go Bump

Threes!+

Thumper: Pocket Edition+

Time Locker+

Tint

Tiny Crossword+

Tiny Wings+

TMNT Splintered Fate+

Transformers: Tactical Arena

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Very Little Nightmares+

Warp Drive

Warped Kart Racers

Way of the Turtle

What The Car?

What The Golf?

Where Cards Fall

Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker

Word Laces

World of Demons

World’s End Club

Wurdweb

Wylde Flowers

Yaga The Roleplaying Folktale

Zen Pinball Party

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

Zookeeper World read more

How to cancel Apple Arcade

If you've been using Apple Arcade - or finding that you're not using it enough - and you'd like to cancel your subscription, this is quite easy to accomplish. Just follow the steps we've laid out below on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the Settings app Tap on your name at the top of the display Tap on Subscriptions Tap on Apple Arcade Scroll down and tap Cancel Subscription, then confirm your decision

This should leave you with our Apple Arcade subscription cancelled, although you'll be able to play until the end of the period you've already paid for.

If you subscribe through Apple One, of course, you'll have to instead cancel that plan - bearing in mind that you'll lose access to more than just Apple Arcade when it runs out.