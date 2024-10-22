This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways Apple is likely to announce a refreshed M4 Mac lineup soon.

New Macs with the M4 chip could include the iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini.

A media and creator event for the new Macs is being held in Los Angeles on October 30.

After weeks of rumors, speculation, and leaks about the M4 Mac series, it seems Apple is set to finally announce the refreshed lineup "very soon," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

On X, Gurman said the new Macs will include an M4 iMac, MacBook Pro, a "revamped" Mac Mini and new USB-C accessories. He also said Apple will be hosting a hands-on event next Wednesday in Los Angeles for media and creators to get their hands on the devices.

Related Apple's cheapest iPad could get an AI upgrade as early as next year Apple's most affordable iPad could be getting a big upgrade next year to be able to support Apple Intelligence.

New M4 Macs expected to focus on AI and Apple Intelligence

Though its unclear when or how Apple will announce the M4 Macs

It's uncertain how Apple will announce the new Macs. It could be through a simple Apple Newsroom press release drop, like it did for the iPad Mini , or if the Cupertino-based company will hold an online launch event for the new Macs. Last year, Apple held a "Scary Fest" event on October 30th to announce new Macs. But if the media and press are getting their hands on the devices next week in Los Angeles on October 30, it seems likely the devices will be announced before then.

Just a couple of weeks ago, an unprecedented leak happened when a Russian user was allegedly able to get their hands on the yet-to-be announced M4 MacBook Pro.

Other than the M4 chips, no out-of-this world design changes are expected for the next MacBook Pro and iMac. MacRumors reports the entry-level MacBook could be getting an extra Thunderport bolt port compared to the M3 model available right now.

Apple is likely to announce four new M4 Macs. A 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M4 chip. A 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, and an iMac with a standard M4 chip. The one I'm personally most excited about is the potential for a new Mac Mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip options. The Mac Mini options currently available on Apple's site only have M2 chip options.

The new Macs are expected to have a focus on AI-capabilities as well, with Apple launching macOS Sequoia 15.1 with Apple Intelligence features soon, likely alongside the release of iOS 18.1.