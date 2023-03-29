Apple has announced its annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place online between 5 June and 9 June, with the company tipped to announce plenty that should pique the interest. If the rumours are true, Apple will announce its first mixed reality headset, dubbed Reality Pro, during the event. We can also expect the unveiling of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 at the very least.

Apple's WWDC23 event will be held online with developers able to take part for free. There will also be an in-person component for some members of the developer community as well as students. That'll take place on the opening day, with those in attendance able to watch the same opening keynote that the rest of us will watch at home.

Mark your calendars

"Mark your calendars for an exhilarating week of technology and community," Apple's developer website says. "Be among the first to learn the latest about Apple platforms, technologies, and tools." Apple goes on to say that developers will be able to work with its own in-house experts, as well as other developers, at no extra cost beyond their $99 annual developer fee.

While the event is, as the name suggests, supposed to be aimed at developers, that opening keynote is where a lot of the focus will be. Apple's rumoured to finally be ready to share its Reality Pro headset with the world. It isn't clear when it will go on sale, but it's likely that Apple will allow developers time to build apps for the device before it is made available to buy.

Buying it won't be a cheap endeavour, either. Apple's thought to be ready to slap a $3,000 price tag on the product. That might make the software announced during WWDC the most interesting for many — the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch will all see new software debuted. A months-long beta program will follow with the software likely to be made available in or around September.