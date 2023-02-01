Apple has announced worldwide availability of the MLS Season Pass ready for the Major Soccer League season kicking off at the end of February.

The MLS Season Pass will be home to all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, as well as hundreds of MLS Next Pro and MLS Next games.

Along with the matches, which subscribers will be able to watch live or from the beginning from any device offering the Apple TV app, fans will also get access to a range of MLS content, including dedicated club pages where you'll be able to find live matches, match previews, interviews and replays.

The subscription service will be available in more than 100 countries and regions and in the run up to the 2023 MLS season starting on 25 February, there will be a range of free on-demand content on the service. This includes content from MLS clubs, 2023 player profiles, league and club highlights from the 2022 season and full replays of classic matches.

When the season kicks off, MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup games. There will also be pre-game shows and a post-game wrap-up to close each night, as well as a five-hour live show that will have the key moments from every match across the US that day.

You will be able to select your favourite club in the Apple TV app to get a more personalised experience too. Once you've picked a favourite, matches will automatically appear on the Apple TV Up Next watchlist bar at the top of the app and you can opt to get a notification on your iPhone or iPad when a game is about to start.

There's also a My Sports section on the Apple TV app across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV if you're running iOS 16, iPadOS 16 or tvOS 16 or later on those respective devices, where you can easily follow your favourite Major League Soccer clubs and get alerts before upcoming games, as well as follow scores in real time. You'll also be able to get personalised, real-time sports coverage from Apple News.

The MLS Season Pass will cost £/$14.99 per month during the season or £/$99 per season in the UK. If you are already an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can sign up for £/$12.99 per month or £/$79 per season. It's included for those who have an MLS season ticket.

If you aren't sure if you want to subscribe, the first weekend of matches of the Major League Soccer season will be free to watch through Apple TV, along with a few more in the first few weeks. You can visit mlssoccer.com/schedule to see the full 2023 MLS season schedule, including which matches are available for free on the Apple TV app during the first month.