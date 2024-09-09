Key Takeaways iOS 18 releases September 16 and the iPhone 16 launches on September 20.

The update comes with new customization options for your iPhone's home screen and control panel.

Apple Intelligence will make its debut in iOS 18.1 in October.

Apple has revealed that iOS 18 will release on September 16.

The Cupertino-based company announced the release date for iOS 18 at its iPhone 16 series "Glowtime" product reveal event in California. At the event, Apple revealed its iPhone 16 lineup, the AirPods 4th gen, the Apple Watch Series 10, and a new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2.

iOS 18 is available on the iPhone 16 at launch and can be downloaded on older iPhones. For a complete list of compatible devices for iOS 18, check out our story here.

AI and customization to the max

Thanks to Apple Intelligence and new customization features, iOS 18 is one of Apple's most notable iOS updates yet.

With iOS 18, your iPhone’s home screen and control panel are more customizable than ever. You can now change the color of icons on your iPhone’s home screen with dark, light, tinted, or automatic color options. You can also shift the icon size from small to large more quickly, with the large icon option hiding the app’s title text.

One of my favorite features in iOS 18 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Control Center. It's now separated into multiple pages, and you can decide the layout of your favorite control options, such as the flashlight, screen recorder, and text size controls.

Apple Intelligence is coming later

Apple's AI suite, dubbed Apple Intelligence, is the most prominent feature coming to iOS 18, but it won't arrive on September 16. Apple Intelligence will launch with the iOS 18.1 beta in October, and will only be available in US English. Other localized English languages will arrive in December 2024. In 2025, Apple will launch Apple Intelligence in Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

Apple Intelligence offers enhanced image editing and generation abilities and several new writing tools, such as the ability to rewrite emails and text messages with different tones. Apple Intelligence can also summarize your emails and prioritize notifications. With Image Playground, Apple Intelligence can create custom images based on your prompts.

Apple Intelligence will be available on the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 series is available for pre-order starting September 13 and launches on September 20.