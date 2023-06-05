This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Described as a new type of computer, by Tim Cook on stage at WWDC, the new Apple Vision Pro blends the virtual and real world for a mixed reality experience - not quite the virtual reality headset that was originally predicted by industry watchers. As Tim Cook said, it's about spatial computing.

The Apple Vision Pro is a headset, but one you look through, with the interface appearing virtually in your eyeline. That will mean you can still see the room around you, while being able to access all the information floating in front of you. It's designed not leave you isolated, allowing you see the world, but also blend you into a spatial experience. Thanks to a system called EyeSight, the exterior of the Vision Pro will reflect what sort of state you're using the headset in - allowing others to see if you're concentrating on something, or just looking at them.

The Apple Vision Pro will allow you to look around, talk to Siri or make simple hand gestures to control what's in front of you, so control is designed to be seamless and intuitive.

The Apple Vision Pro will of course be integrated with your other Apple products, so it's in sync with your iPhone and iPad, but you can also integrate your Mac just by looking at it, to have the display content move into your Apple Vision Pro. You'll be able to move around your different apps, and it even supports FaceTime, with floating video tiles for those on the call, and support from spatial audio so you can hear voices coming from the correct place.

Apple is pushing Vision Pro as both a work device and a home device, allowing you to dive into your Apple Photos so you can view those great panoramic photos on a massive screen. But Vision Pro can not only let you view photos, but take them too, as Vision Pro is a 3D camera, allowing you to capture content with just the push of a button.

Like other VR headsets, Vision Pro will give you a personal movie space, using spatial audio, giving you a huge screen to view your movies, while the rest of the room around your vision is dimmed. The idea again is to be immersive, without cutting you off completely in a dark space, which happens with many other headsets.