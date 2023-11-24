Apple AirTag 4 Pack $80 $99 Save $19 Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth trackers that you can pretty much attach to anything with the right accessory. They are hugely underrated, with plenty of features and uses, and with $20 off the four-pack, they are just $20 each, which is a bargain. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Walmart

The Black Friday deals have really impressed me this year when it comes to Apple products. There have been some incredible discounts across iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBooks, with some devices hitting the lowest prices we've ever seen them. It isn't just the core products you should be paying attention to however, because there are also some excellent deals on Apple accessories and some, like AirTags, don't get anywhere near the attention they deserve. Black Friday deals across Amazon and Best Buy are offering $20 off a four-pack of AirTags and this is one deal I will most definitely be snapping up to add to my collection.

AirTags might be one of my favourite Apple products but compared to the likes of Apple Watch or iPhone, they don't get a look in when it comes to hitting headlines. It might be their time to shine now though as the Black Friday sale puts them at $20 each, which is a bargain. You might wonder where you will place four AirTags and so perhaps you're considering opting for the deal on just the individual AirTag, but you'll be surprised how quickly you'll find a purpose for them.

There are so many places you can put an AirTag. There are the obvious places like attaching them to your keys, for which you will need an accessory, but there are plenty of other places you can place them too. I have one attached to my keys, one attached to my dog, one within my backpack and one is stitched inside my child's puffin soft toy. Yes, really. I've got a list of other uses for another four-pack too.

What I love about AirTags is that they are relatively inconspicuous so they don't stand out too much. They also have a lovely design and some of the accessories for them are really luxurious. In terms of features, they offer plenty. You track them using the Find My app, and they offer Precision Finding so you'll be taken directly to wherever they are when you lose them. You can also play a sound to help you find them - I use this a lot with my child's puffin as he likes to hide it - and you can share an AirTag with another person too in case they also need to be able to find something, like the dog or cat.

Other features include the ability to turn on 'Notify When Left Behind'. This feature s a little delayed, but it is useful if you leave your house without your keys for example. You'll be notified within a few minutes, which is better than finding out four hours later when you are trying to get back in your door.

If you're thinking that $80 seems like a lot for Bluetooth trackers, then think about them in terms of cost per AirTag because $20 per AirTag is a deal not to be missed and you won't regret it when you are looking for your keys down the sofa next time and you can play a sound to find them.