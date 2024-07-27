Key Takeaways AirTags are affordable, precise item trackers using Apple's Find My network.

AirTag 2 may feature a U2 chip, a similar design, and Apple Vision Pro integration.

The expected launch of AirTag 2 is around mid to late 2025.

I'm a big fan of Apple’s AirTag and own five of the trackers for tracking my water bottle, messenger bag, keys, and two dogs. I've also gifted several to family members as easy, they-won't-buy-one-for-themselves presents. Released in 2021 at the affordable price of $29 for one and $99 for four, AirTags are small, well-designed Bluetooth item trackers that utilize Apple's Find My network.

It's been over three years since AirTags' public debut, and they've yet to receive a hardware update. With that in mind, there are a few rumors circulating, so let's outline what could be coming to Apple's 2nd generation AirTag.

Improved ultra-wideband connectivity

Here's hoping we see a U2 chip

Every AirTag features a chip called the U1 inside, which allows for precision finding with compatible iPhones. iPhone 15 models have an upgraded U2 chip, allowing more accurate location tracking over longer distances. Presumably, an AirTag 2 would also get the U2 chip, enabling better battery life from the improved energy efficiency it offers.

Similar design

In fairness, it's a fine design

I suppose that what's old is new as Apple's 2nd generation AirTag is not expected to feature a redesign. Instead, AirTag 2 will likely look nearly identical to the original AirTag, including keeping the user-replaceable CR2032 battery. The lack of physical changes does mean a new AirTag will likely continue to fit into existing accessories, which is always a win.

0:20 Related I tried the Eufy SmartTrack Link and it's like having a slimmer $20 AirTag The Eufy SmartTrack Link may not be an Apple product, but it fit beautifully in my FindMy system, wallet, and budget.

Apple Vision Pro integration

3D finding experience, maybe?

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo once reported that a new AirTag would somehow integrate with the Vision Pro. It's no surprise that Apple would want to find ways for products to integrate with the Vision Pro to increase its functionality and overall appeal. Still, there isn't much in the wake of what this functionality might be. Could there be some spatial 3D experience for item tracking?

Related Watching movies and TV shows in Apple's Vision Pro is mesmerizing and tiring The Vision Pro straps a movie theater to your face, but comfort and eye strain issues almost ruin the experience.

Sometime next year

The second-generation AirTag is expected to launch in mid-to late 2025. Of course, this is just a rumor, so it's very possible this time frame could change. The fortunate thing is that AirTags are small, reasonably simple, and not a headliner Apple product, so a refresh probably isn't a significant lift for the tech giant. Hopefully, AirTag's attractive price point won't change when the 2nd generation version is released.