Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $189 $249 Save $60 We gave the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) a perfect score in our review, and that's based on the full $249 price. At $189, this is one of the best deals you'll find this week. Between the noise-cancellation, bumping audio quality, and convenient USB-C charging, these earbuds are more than worth taking home today, especially if you're an Apple device user. $189 at Amazon

We're far removed from Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from consistently rolling out great deals on some of our favorite products. Right now, the company is offering 24% off the latest Apple AirPods Pro model, which means you get USB-C charging instead of Lightning, which is great if you already have a bunch of USB-C chargers hanging around your home from all the other devices that use the charging standard.

We don't give our perfect scores in reviews lightly, but we gave the latest AirPods Pro just that. Because we're strict with those scores, you know this is an incredible pair of true wireless earbuds that are worth taking home.

Why the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are worth your money this New Year

In our AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C review, we praised both the convenience and performance of the new Apple earbud iteration, saying "the upgrade to USB-C only adds to this, while the extra features and additional software enhancements make for an overall excellent experience."

Essentially, Apple isn't breaking the mold from the previous generation, but the company has made some intelligent upgrades that take the already incredible headphones to another level.

Some of the good things about the latest AirPods Pro are the excellent audio performance, added controls for the touch sensor that make it easier to control your tunes, and extra features, like Precision Finding, which will make it harder to lose your expensive earbuds. Apple's Active Noise Cancellation is on point with these earbuds, which we noted drown[s] out the majority of unwanted noise when switched on, from screaming babies to more general hums and bustling sounds."

The Adaptive Audio mode is another standout feature, allowing the AirPods Pro to let in certain noises, like a car horn or doorbell, while blocking out annoying sounds like a busy road or a blender. This gives you some of the benefits of ANC while letting important sounds get through. After all, you don't want to miss a car blaring its horn at you as you're crossing the street, but the sound of random people murmuring around you is something you'd rather ignore.

Important to note is that those who already own the AirPods Pro 2nd gen with Lightning don't need to upgrade to this model. The only notable difference is the USB-C charging. However, owners of the AirPods Pro 1st gen will love the upgrades offered by these. Not much has changed visually, but the internals are upgraded in ways that will make listening to your favorite music and podcasts even more enjoyable.