Key Takeaways Apple's new hearing features for AirPods Pro 2nd gen users aims to protect and test hearing.

The software update includes a hearing test and personalized sound adjustments that turn your AirPods into a hearing aid.

The features will be available through a firmware update expected later this Fall.

In a surprise reveal at Apple's "Glowtime" event in Cupertino, California, Apple announced a new feature for AirPods Pro 2nd gen users to protect and test their hearing. According to the World Health Organization, about 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from hearing loss, and Apple hopes these new features will help those in need.

Available through a software update coming this Fall, the hearing features will help users identify any hearing issues through a hearing test and adjust their sound settings to improve their hearing in real time. Apple is not only adding hearing aid features but also hearing loss prevention features.

Apple's new features will protect, test, and assist your hearing

Your AirPods could now double as a hearing aid

To help prevent and mitigate hearing loss, a new Hearing Protection feature will be enabled by default for AirPods Pro 2nd gen users in all listening modes that helps minimize the user's exposure to loud noises in their environment, such as at a concert. Thanks to the AirPods Pro 2nd gen's high dynamic range algorithm, Apple says sounds at events like concerts will remain "natural and vibrant." The feature also takes advantage of the AirPods Pro 2nd gen's ear tips, which help to provide passive noise reduction, while the H2 chip actively reduces louder, more intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second.

Your iPhone will soon be able to give a hearing test

This feature arrives alongside iOS 18

Apple has also announced a new hearing test feature that's coming soon for iOS 18. The hearing test takes about five minutes and can be done anywhere. Apple says the test "leverages advanced acoustic science" and will be an interactive experience for the user. Apple designed and developed the test based on real-world data from the company's Hearing Study. Apple says the test was "validated against the clinical gold standard of pure-tone audiometry."

Once a user has completed the hearing test, they will get a summary of the results that's "easy-to-understand." The results show a number representing the amount of hearing loss in each ear, as well as classification and recommendations. The results are stored in Apple's Health app and can be easily accessed and shown to an ear doctor or any healthcare provider.

Your AirPods Pro 2nd gen can now become a hearing aid

This feature also applies to apps, games, movies and more

The new hearing aid feature will create a personalized hearing profile using Apple's hearing test results and turn your AirPods Pro 2nd gen into a "clinical-grade" hearing aid.

Apple says that "after setup, the feature enables personalized dynamic adjustments so users have the sounds around them boosted in real time. This helps them better engage in conversation, and keeps them connected to the people and environment around them."

The hearing aid feature also applies to apps, so playing a game, watching a movie, or simply listening to music will also be enhanced by the hearing adjustment features. Apple will also add a dedicated hearing section to the Health app, allowing users to view their headphone audio levels, environmental sound levels, and sound exposure.

The Hearing Protection feature is expected to launch this fall alongside Hearing Test and Aid features, pending authorization from global health authorities. The features will become available through a firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2nd gen.