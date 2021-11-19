Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are now on sale ahead of Prime Day 2023. Priced at $199, the latest model of Apple's popular noise-canceling wireless earbuds offer an incredible audio experience and improved features with a nice $50 savings.

One of the standout features of the AirPods Pro (second generation) is battery life. With a rated playtime of up to 6 hours, you can enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and calls without constantly worrying about recharging. Another impressive feature is the active noise cancelation (ANC) technology. The AirPods Pro 2 provide exceptional noise-canceling capabilities, allowing you to immerse yourself in content without any distractions from the outside world.

These wireless earbuds are also perfect for those on the go, as they fit snugly in your ears and are rated IPX4 splash-proof. This means you can work up a sweat during a workout or get caught in light rain withou damaging your AirPods. Apple has also equipped the second-generation AirPods Pro with its new H2 processor, making them the most advanced earbuds in the company's lineup. The H2 chip enhances performance and efficiency for a responsive user experience.

In our review of the AirPods Pro 2, we said they offer all the same features as the excellent AirPods third generation, but they add ANC and Adaptive Transparency modes, as well as the touch sensor for volume control on the stem, taking things to another level. There are some great other additions too, like the speaker and U1 chip in the Charging Case, and we love that you can now use an Apple Watch charger, reducing the number of cables we need to have lying around.

The design of the second generation AirPods Pro may have remained similar to its predecessor, plus they aren't cheap of course, but the internal upgrades, performance and noise-cancelling improvements, plus the extra features overall make the AirPods Pro 2 an exceptional pair of wireless headphones and one iPhone users in particular should definitely have on their shortlist.

If you've been eagerly waiting to upgrade your audio setup or delve into the world of wireless earbuds, now is the perfect time. With the AirPods Pro 2 available at a discounted price of $199 at Amazon, you can enjoy the best of Apple, all while saving $50.

FAQ

Q: When is Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day 2023 is scheduled to start at 3am Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday July 11. The sale event will run for a total of 48 hours, ending at 3am ET on Wednesday July 12. During this time, Amazon Prime members will have the opportunity to access exclusive deals and discounts across a wide range of tech product categories - including Apple iPads and iPad Pros - on Amazon. Competing retailers might offer their own deals, too.

Q: Do you need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Day 2023?

Let's talk about your Prime membership before you start shopping: You do need one to snag Prime Day sales on Amazon (even early ones). Not only does it grant you access to those exclusive discounts, but it also unlocks additional benefits. Free one or two-day delivery will ensure fast arrival of your purchases, and Prime Video provides access to a vast library of entertainment options. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can take advantage of a free 30-day trial before deciding whether to commit to a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 or an annual fee of $139.