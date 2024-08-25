A lot of people think buying AirPods when you get an iPhone or iPad is the only option, even though there are plenty of third-party earbuds out there -- some of them arguably better. AirPods are right there at the Apple Store, and there's also the awareness that they're tightly integrated with the company's platforms, even more so than Beats products like the Beats Fit Pro. You can switch from sharing music on your iPhone to watching movies on an Apple TV in a matter of moments.

A lot of people choose the AirPods Pro, especially if they're looking for workout earbuds. Apple may be due for a third-generation Pro soon, so what sort of upgrades can we expect this time around?

2025 rumored, probably in the fall

Price may be unchanged

The most likely launch window is fall 2025. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has pointed to a 2025 refresh, and Apple has traditionally reserved new AirPods for the fall, presumably to align with new iPhones and holiday shopping. Apple could choose to break this pattern, but probably only if it has a crowded release schedule.

As for pricing, there's no sign of a change from the second-gen product's $249. New features could hypothetically drive that higher, but would also risk nudging people towards competing products, some of which have similar features and/or superior sound.

Design and features

New look

Hearing health features

Possible temperature sensors

Possible touchscreen case

Gurman further claims that Apple is planning to refresh the AirPods Pro 3 with a new design. There's no word on what that might look like, but Apple hasn't meaningfully changed the aesthetics of the Pro since the first-gen model shipped in 2019. The company might be hesitant to stray too far, since it's worked hard to make AirPods instantly -- and iconically -- recognizable.

Some design tweaks could be practical. The company is, for instance, alleged to be interested in hearing aid functions, which would be a major coup if they do come to fruition. Dedicated hearing aids can be extremely expensive, and they simultaneously carry a stigma because of their link with old age. New Pros might be able to diagnose hearing problems by playing a series of tones, much like the tests used by audiologists.

For general health, Apple may be planning temperature sensors. Though there are already such sensors in recent Apple Watches, ear data would be more accurate, and extend temperature readings to people who can't justify a smartwatch.

Even less likely is the addition of a touchscreen to the charging case. An interactive case screen would let people control music and podcasts without using their AirPods' onboard controls, or going straight to their iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch. So far, Apple has only filed for a patent on the idea, however, and many of the patents it submits never make it into shipping hardware.

Internal specs

Enhanced audio

New H3 chip

Apple typically likes to refine audio with each new generation of earbuds, but we're not sure what it might be planning this time around. The second-gen Pro already has features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio, so it might instead be interested in things like bass response and call quality. It will probably also refine features like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, making interaction with the outside world more seamless.

Supporting audio processing and health tech should be a new Apple-designed chip, Gurman says. This will probably be dubbed the H3, given that second-gen Pro uses the H2. The silicon could be a big deal, given not just the addition of health features, but its arrival in the age of Apple Intelligence. It remains to be seen if Apple will be able to cram more AI features into something as small as an earbud.

FAQ

Q: Which devices will the AirPods Pro 3 support?

I'm not sure yet, but it should be safe to assume that compatibility will be similar to the Pro 2, which works with most iPhones, iPods, Macs, and Apple Watches, some over a decade old. It should also work with black-box Apple TVs and the Vision Pro.

Some features could be reserved for more recent devices, especially if they're dependent on AI.