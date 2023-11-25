Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $190 $250 Save $60 The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C are an excellent pair of wireless headphones. They are the most feature rich of all Apple's headphone models but they are future proof too. With $60 off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, this is a deal you shouldn't let pass you by. $190 at Best Buy $190 at Amazon

There have been some excellent savings and deals during the Black Friday sales and while Black Friday itself is over, the deals aren't. We're now storming into Cyber Monday and this is one of the best weekends in the year to save yourself some dollar on gifts for yourself, or loved ones. Apple has a number of AirPods models within its portfolio, but it's the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C that I will be adding to my basket this savings weekend.

Why should you buy the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C?

The main reason for buying the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C is that they are not only the latest AirPods from Apple, but they are the most feature rich too. Apple updated its AirPods Pro 2nd Generation from 2022 with a USB-C charging port in place of Lightning in 2023, but a few additional features were also added.

The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C add a second generation U1 chip to the case, allowing for Precision Finding if you lose them. This means that you will be guided to within a couple of feet of where you left them, if they are close by, which is very helpful if you've dropped them down the sofa. It works in the same way as AirTags do, which also have a deal for Cyber Monday should you need some Bluetooth trackers in your life.

Elsewhere, the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C have the capability of offering Lossless Audio at a very low latency when used with Vision Pro, thanks to a new wireless audio protocol that communicates between the H2 chip in the Vision Pro and the H2 chip in the new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation. Now, Vision Pro is of course not available yet but it is due in the early part of 2024 so if you are planning to buy Apple's spatial computer, the last thing you want is for your AirPods to not deliver the best they can.

For other features, the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C offer the same as what you'll find in the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with Lightning, including great sound performance, excellent active noise cancellation (ANC) and smart features like Conversation Awareness mode and Adaptive Audio.

I don't leave the house without my AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB-C and if I do, I go back to get them. They are a product I use every single day for multiple hours a day too, and they are excellent. The USB-C port means they are future proof for when you buy a new phone if you don't already have an iPhone 15 model, and with $60 off, these are a superb price given they are only two months old.