Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $189 $250 Save $61 The beauty of AirPods is their convenience, and the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) are no different. The upgrade to USB-C only adds to this, while the extra features and additional software enhancements make for an overall excellent experience. Normally selling for $249, these are a fantastic deal at $189. Just don't wait because we don't know the price will jump back up, leaving you with a feeling of regret that you didn't jump in when you had the chance. $189 at Amazon

In the world of true wireless earbuds, it's starting to feel like everyone is chasing Apple and its AirPods Pro models. The latest, which is the AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C), is currently on sale at a large discount on Amazon, making them the cheapest they've ever been. For $189, you'll have a hard time finding a pair of headphones with as many features as these, so it's definitely the right time to buy if you're in the market for a good pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, USB-C charging, and a slew of other features.

Why the AirPods 2 (USB-C) are worth a look

At the end of the day, the most important thing to consider when looking for a pair of headphones is the sound quality. After all, they're going to pump music and podcasts directly into your ear, and the last thing you want is lackluster sound. In our review, the excellent performance was cited frequently as a reason we loved them so much. For a tiny pair of earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 absolutely thumps whether you're listening to rap music with bumping bass or metal with crisp high notes.

We don't hand out 5-star reviews lightly, but in the case of the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), we had to give them a perfect score in our review because they have so many positives and almost no negatives. We had to call out small details like the lack of an included lanyard to even find a negative to put in the review because these earbuds really are that good.

Outside of the sound quality, the active noise cancellation with the Adaptive Audio mode is truly incredible. If you just want to block all the noise out, that's an option. However, you can also use Adaptive Audio to get a mix between fully blocked and transparent, so you only let the sounds you actually want to hear through. You can enjoy your music peacefully when irrelevant sounds buzz around you. In our testing, we noted that [we] don't always want to hear as much as Transparency mode allows through, however, so Adaptive Audio feels like it is the perfect compromise between the two."

This is a no-brainer purchase if you're in the Apple system and are looking for a good pair of headphones. At this heavily discounted price, you won't find a better option. If you're an Android user, read our list of best headphones to find the pair that best suits you (the AirPods Pro 2 is a viable option even if you don't have an iPhone, though).