Apple is ready to introduce new, more budget-friendly AirPods as soon as Sept. 2024, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Both the AirPods second-generation and AirPods third-generation are expected to be replaced by new and improved entry-level and mid-tier wireless headphones, bringing USB-C to nearly all of Apple's headphones, and likely other hardware and software features Apple's so far kept exclusive to the AirPods Pro second-generation.

AirPods are by far the most popular accessory for the iPhone, largely because of how the company's software and hardware guarantee they'll work better than the average pair of wireless earbuds (and the fact the iPhone no longer comes with headphones or a headphone jack). The third-generation AirPods seemed like they were introduced to replace the second-generation model, but the $129 price tag has kept the older AirPods around all this time. Besides new features, Apple's planned update should make it clearer why you should step up to a more expensive pair.

What will the new AirPods be able to do?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple plans on bringing USB-C ports to the charging cases of both models of wireless earbuds, along with a new design and "improved fit." Based on the way Apple's earbuds have been trending, that likely means an end to the long stems of the second-generation AirPods, and the adoption of the shape of the AirPods Pro across the line.

Based on the way Apple's earbuds have been trending, that likely means an end to the long stems of the second-generation AirPods, and the adoption of the shape of the AirPods Pro across the line.

On top of those modern updates to charging and fit, Apple is reportedly adding active noise cancelation to the earbuds, replacing the current third-generation AirPods. So far, Apple's only offered ANC on the AirPods Max and the AirPods Pro, so this would be a great way to offer the feature at a lower price. Those mid-tier AirPods are also expected to feature a charging case with built-in speaker and support for Apple's Find My service.

As part of iOS 18, Apple's new AirPods are expected to support a new "hearing aid" mode and hearing test feature which should make them even more useful for things other than listening to music and podcasts on your phone.

New AirPods Pro aren't expected to arrive until 2025, Bloomberg writes. Pocket-lint would love it if they came with a longer battery life or support for audio over Wi-Fi, but we'll have to wait and see what Apple ultimately decides to do next year. While we think a dramatic overhaul of the AirPods Max is called for at this point, so far, reports suggest the best that'll be coming for the expensive wireless headphones in 2024 are new colors and a USB-C port.