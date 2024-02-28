Key Takeaways AirPods Max don't use USB-C charging, but engineer Ken Pillonel found a way to add it himself.

Pillonel has experience modifying Apple products, creating USB-C versions of iPhone and AirPods Pro.

Alternative options: Agvee and FQSH offer USB-C to Lightning adapters for older Apple devices.

Apple's over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, don't charge over USB-C, and haven't been updated since Apple released them nearly four years ago in 2020. There are rumors that Apple plans on updating the headphones with new colors other than the silver, gray, blue, pink, and green colors currently available and a USB-C port. But why wait for Apple? An engineer named Ken Pillonel simply added a USB-C port on his own and made a video to prove it.

Related 4 features I want to see from the AirPods Max 2 Apple's AirPods Max 2 are rumored to be released this year, and these 4 features would make me want to buy them all over again.

Pillonel covered his process, and the new board he created to make the mod work, in a video you can watch on YouTube right now. He's also selling the board on his website and has written instructions for anyone brave enough to tear open their own headphones to follow.

You don't have to have a screwdriver and the confidence of an engineer to get the benefits of USB-C charging, though.

The process, while finicky, doesn't seem particularly complicated, with most of the components of the AirPods Max secured with screws. Based on an iFixit teardown, a pair of AirPods Max headphones are far easier to disassemble than normal AirPods, which are held together with a concerning amount of glue.

When it comes to modifying Apple products, Pillonel has a fair amount of experience. Before Apple added USB-C to the iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro in response to a ruling from the European Commission, Pillonel created a USB-C iPhone, AirPods, and AirPods Pro. You don't have to have a screwdriver and the confidence of an engineer to get the benefits of USB-C charging, though. With the right adapter, you can achieve the same effect without taking up too much extra space.

Related Apple's AirPods Max are my go-to headphones for these 3 features The AirPods Max have great audio, a modern design, and are super trendy. But these particular features make me a Max loyalist.

The alternative: USB-C to Lightning adapters

AGVEE USB-C to Lightning Adapter $14 $25 Save $11 Agvee's USB-C to Lightning adapter makes it easy to charge older Apple devices with a USB-C cable. $14 at Amazon

While Apple only officially sells a Lightning to USB-C adapter in its store, there are multiple options that do the same thing in reverse, taking a USB-C cable and turning it into a Lightning one. The Agvee USB-C to Lightning Adapter is sold in a pack of two four-inch cables and is designed so that it's far less likely to break off inside your gadget if you bump into it or pull your charging cable out too fast. A good problem to avoid if you intend on using your adapter for a long time.

FQSH USB-C to Lightning Adapter 2 Pack $5 $12 Save $7 FQSH's compact USB-C adapters are small enough to fit in your wallet and come in multiple different colors and finishes. $5 at Amazon

For an even smaller alternative, FQSH sells two-pack bundles of USB-C to Lightning adapters in multiple different colors. There's no telling how durable they could be in the long run, and having an adapter jutting out of the bottom of your AirPods Max adds some additional risk that you might not want to deal with. Still, there's some appeal to an adapter that's small enough to fit in a wallet. Or, if you don't own a pair of over-ear wireless headphones at all, check out our guide for some excellent picks to consider.