It's been over three years since Apple announced the release of its first over-the-ear headphones, the AirPods Max. The flagship headphones have quickly become not just a highly coveted headset but also a fashion staple. However, it's been a while since they first launched, and Apple has yet to release a new version of the AirPods Max.

The lack of a newer model comes as a surprise. Apple's in-ear earbuds, AirPods, received several upgrades quickly following its release. Even Apple's competitors such as Sony and Bose continued to release newer over-ear headphones that include upgraded noise-cancelling technology and new features. Although there are rumors the AirPods Max 2 will be announced this year, Apple has made no official statement.

So, with massive industry updates, a global pandemic, and a $3,000 mixed reality headset released in between, you might be asking: Are the AirPods Max still worth it in 2024? Curious of the answer myself, I bought the pair of headphones this Black Friday.

Viral fashion accessory

Overall, the AirPods Max toutes a simple, but modern design that's made them a fashion staple. They're just different enough to stand out, but are the perfect accessory for running errands, commuting to work, or working out at the gym.

Aesthetic appeal

You can choose from several colors: space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink.

"The AirPods Max add a little bit of character to every outfit, which is why some people on TikTok now consider them, first and foremost, a fashion accessory."

The headphones have two stainless steel cups and a stainless steel headband with a mesh lining, which is different from traditional over-ear headphones with a plastic band. The mesh, while it may be slightly heavier, does contribute to the Max's modern aesthetic. The only buttons on the headphones include a dial to control the volume and a button to control noise cancellation, in addition to a lighting port for charging.

While there aren't many buttons, there are plenty of holes in the metal shell, to allow the eight microphones to hear what's going on and cancel the noise accordingly, as part of the ANC system.

The aesthetic appeal of Apple's AirPods Max definitely contributes to the headphones becoming an internet sensation. I went with the sky blue pair, and honestly, after a couple of months of owning them, I've fallen victim to planning my outfits around my headphones. The AirPods Max add a little bit of character to every outfit, which is why some people on TikTok now consider them, first and foremost, a fashion accessory.

A case for over-ear portability

My favorite aspect of the AirPods Max is the compact case it comes in. Prior to owning AirPods Max, I spent a year exclusively listening on the Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones, which I still love, but the case they came in was bulky and took up too much space in my bag -- especially when traveling. The AirPods Max, however, come in a smart, sleek leather case with a magnetic closing for easy access. The case doesn't charge your headphones but leaves an opening for the charging cable to connect to the headphones, which is an added convenience.

AirPods that aren't necessarily fit for air travel

The biggest let down when it comes to the design of the headphones is the lack of a 3.5 mm jack. I love to bring over-ear headphones with me while I fly, so I can connect to the plane's in-flight entertainment systems, but with the lack of a 3.5 mm jack, I can't easily do that. If you want a pair of over-ear headphones primarily for listening while traveling or connecting to other devices, then you may want to consider other options such as Boses' Noise-Canceling 700 headphones or buy a Bluetooth adapter, like the TwelveSouth AirFly Pro.

Silence is bliss, but not everything

For sound, I'll cut to the chase: the AirPods Max's are great. I tend to listen to a mix of podcasts and music of all genres and have yet to encounter any audio issues. The headphones don't distort the sound no matter what volume.

Just as with Apple's in-ear AirPods, there are three noise-canceling options: noise-cancellation, transparency or neither. When in full noise-cancelling mode, virtually all surrounding sound is blocked out. People talking at a normal volume next to you sound like they're whispering, and quieter noises are barely audible. Transparency mode lets some outside noise in, but honestly, this is my least favorite mode.

Sometimes it feels like transparency mode makes the surrounding noise louder than my music.

Admittedly, the AirPods Max full noise-cancelling mode isn't as powerful as other over-ear competitors -- where it's almost so cancelling that I'm disoriented. On that note, for safety reasons, I actually prefer it when the surrounding noise isn't completely drowned out. Ultimately, it depends on your preferences, but don't expect peak industry-leading noise-cancellation.

Trebles, mid-tones, and bass are all nicely delivered, and unlike Apple's Beat's brand, which veers toward a more bass-heavy sound, Apple appears to have gone for a more natural feel to the experience, more akin to the approach taken with its HomePod range of speakers.

There doesn't appear to be any way to adapt or customize the sound output, though, and you could argue that the volume doesn't go loud enough, but that's sometimes an issue with Bluetooth based on source material and limitations.

Spatial Audio is the true star

The true highlight of both Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods Max is the devices' spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Spatial audio gives the listener a more surround sound experience, something really noticeable when watching TV or movies. If you're like me and are in the process of re-watching Gossip Girl for the hundredth time, the Spatial Audio enhances the quality and makes it feel as if I'm watching the show in a theater.

What this translates into in real life is that the sounds stay fixed to the device, so when you are watching movies, for example, sound is pinned to its source -- the roar of an engine comes from the car, while the voice comes from the actor; even as you move your head or move.

Looks and comfort

The Max's stainless steel and mesh headband add more than style but also weight, which is especially noticeable after wearing the cans for long hours. Altogether, they weigh 13.6 ounces and are made primarily of memory foam and stainless steel. There's some divide among AirPods Max users about whether the heaviness is too much to bear, but I don't mind the weight and haven't found it as much of a pain as other over-ears.

The actual earpieces are the true highlight for me. I have several ear piercings, including an industrial bar that pierces straight across the top of my ear. These piercings have always made wearing over-ear headphones for a long amount of time extremely uncomfortable. The rounded rectangular shape of the AirPods Max, however, accommodates my piercings and rarely makes me feel uncomfortable.

Plus, the memory foam lining the earpieces makes the headphones feel more cushioned and comfortable than others.

"The rounded rectangular shape of the AirPods Max [...] accommodates my piercings and rarely makes me feel uncomfortable."

Final thoughts

Impressive battery

While charging is via a Lightning to USB-C cable (included in the box), the AirPods Max have an impressively long battery life. At max capacity (pun intended), the battery life can last around 20 hours. If you only charge it for five minutes, you can still get at least an hour-long charge.

I use my AirPods Max for days at a time before needing to charge them again. Unlike my AirPods Pro, which only have a battery life of about 6 hours, my AirPods Max last me a whole work day and then some. If you need headphones that rarely need to be charged, the Max are it.

Pricey no-brainer

The AirPods Max are no small purchase. On a good day, you can buy the headphones for $450. Unfortunately, most days aren't good days.

The average price for these headphones falls around $600. Keep in mind, there are sporadically discounts on the AirPods Max, so I recommend holding off on buying until there's a good sale. Even with a sale, the price far exceeds Bose's $300 Noise Canceling 700 headphones or Sony's $300 noise canceling headphones. But if you want a pair of headphones that are aesthetically pleasing, easily connectable with Apple devices and offer a high quality listening experience, the AirPods Max are a no-brainer.

Are the AirPods Max still worth it in 2024?

Although there hasn't been an update in three years, the AirPods Max still hold their own as a great pair of noise-canceling headphones. The headphones are aesthetically appealing, have a great battery life, and they have terrific sound quality. Not only are the headphones technically still relevant, but they're still culturally relevant. Many TikTok creators can be seen wearing them while filming their "Day in My Life" videos, young adults can be seen wearing them all around universities, and the AirPods Max often rank as some of the best over-ears you can buy.

While I wouldn't pay full price at this point in their life cycle, if you find them on sale (like during Black Friday), they are well worth the hype.