We're a whole week away from Black Friday, but the deal we've all been waiting for has arrived. You can get the beloved AirPods Max for $450 right now. That's a full $100 off the regular $550 price tag. This is close to the lowest price these top-of-the-line headphones have ever been available for, so it's definitely worth picking them up.

If you're an iPhone user and you don't have a pair of AirPods, you're missing out on some seamless connectivity. Apple is asking a lot at full price, but with $100 off, they're a much better value proposition.

Why you should get the AirPods Max

The AirPods Max aren't perfect, but they're pretty close. They offer great sound with active noise-canceling, so you can enjoy your music or podcasts while blocking out the annoying outside world.

Another thing we really liked about the AirPods Max is the build quality. They're not made with cheap plastic; instead, you'll find two stainless steel earcups holding the drivers and a silicone-coated stainless steel headband. They scream build quality in all aspects, which they should for this price. The tradeoff to using high-quality materials instead of plastic is that these are heavier than similar models.

"The AirPods Max sound superb, the active noise-canceling (ANC) is quality, while the Spatial Audio feature - especially when watching movies or TV shows on your iPad - is fantastic for theatre-like three-dimensions sound," reads our review. And don't forget the battery life, as we got around 20 hours on a full charge while testing them. Even if you're flying halfway across the world, these headphones are up for the job.

One drawback for some is that they don't fold, which has become a staple of most on-and-over-ear headphones. If you don't see yourself needing to fold them down for portability, this won't be a deal-breaker for you, but it's something to keep in mind.

Ultimately, the biggest flaw cited in our AirPods Max review is the high price, but this substantial discount alleviates much of that problem.

