Key Takeaways Apple is planning to release two sets of fourth-generation AirPods in 2024, phasing out the second and third-generation models.

The new AirPods will have a new design combining elements from the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model.

The AirPods Pro will remain differentiated with their interchangeable silicone ear tips, offering superior comfort and noise blocking.

The Pro model won't see major changes in 2024, but a refresh is expected in 2025. On the other hand, the AirPods Max will receive a small refresh with USB-C charging and new colors.

It looks like Apple is about to refresh its AirPods models in 2024 in a big way, with almost every model expected to change. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a noted Apple leaker, has discovered the company's entire roadmap for AirPods, and some exciting new goodies are on the way. Not only will these changes benefit AirPods shoppers, but they'll also help Apple, which has apparently been dealing with low sales of its third-generation model.

Apple's 2024 AirPods roadmap

According to the leak, Apple will phase out both the second and third-generation AirPods while releasing two sets of fourth-generation AirPods in 2024. Apparently, people weren't buying the third-gen models because the second-gen ones were cheaper and close enough in terms of features. By releasing two models, which will be priced similarly to the two existing models, Apple can funnel shoppers toward the latest models.

The new AirPods are expected to feature "a new design that looks like a blend of the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model." That means they should have the shorter stems found on the Pro models, not the longer ones on the current base-model AirPods. The more expensive model is rumored to contain high-end speakers like noise cancellation and speakers built into the charging case to help with Find My support.

One place where the Pro models are expected to differentiate themselves is that neither new model is likely to come with interchangeable silicone ear tips. The AirPods Pro will still have an edge for comfort and blocking out noise, even though they're the only model not expected to see any major changes in 2024. This model will see a refresh in 2025, but the report doesn't go into any detail about what these will bring to the table, but it's exciting to know that a new version is on the horizon.

What about the AirPods Max?

Apple kind of remembered the larger, more expensive AirPods Max, though it's not the complete overhaul some were hoping to see. In 2024, the report says the company will launch a slight refresh in 2024 with USB-C charging and new colors. This model isn't expected to see any other significant new features, so if you already own a pair of Apple's most expensive headphones, there won't be a reason to upgrade.

The AirPods Max haven't seen a major redesign since they first hit the market in 2020, so it's surprising to see that Apple is only working on a small iterative change and not bringing the latest features to a new model.