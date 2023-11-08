Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Apple AirPods 2 $69 $129 Save $60 Released in 2019, the second-generation AirPods aren't at the forefront of Apple's headphone line but still deliver solid performance, faster device connection and the powerful H1 processor. $69 at Amazon

If you're the type who has to have the absolute newest swag that comes out of Cupertino, this might not be the deal for you. The second-generation AirPods are showing their age a bit. But if you just need some of the best wireless earphones on the market at an impossibly low price, we've got you. These AirPods have everything you need, including Siri voice control, simple Bluetooth connection, onboard microphones for phone calls and more. They lack the active noise cancellation (ANC) of the AirPods Pro, but handle all kinds of music with solid volume and fidelity. And for $60 off, that's more than worth it.

Why you should pick up a cheap pair of second-generation Apple AirPods

So we've established that these aren't the latest and greatest, but they still deliver great sound. Apple learned a lot of lessons from the first AirPods release in 2016 and made tons of quality-of-life improvements for the follow-ups. Although now replaced with the H2 chip, the H1 processor made them significantly more efficient power-wise, adding 50% more talk time and quicker, hassle-free device connections. Additionally, having Siri accessable on startup made the buds conducive to hands-free music control and operation. Battery life is also very respectable, with fifteen minutes of charging getting you three solid hours of audio.

In our 2019 review of the AirPods, we found a lot to praise, saying they are "incredibly easy to put in and out of your ears, and are comfortable for wearing for long periods of time." Although we were a little skeptical of Apple's quirky stemmed design, these still look good and are even sort of retro now. So, whether you're looking for a backup pair in case you lose an AirPod (people spend half a billion dollars every year replacing them) or just crave the old-school style, grab a pair of 2nd gen AirPods for a very nice price.