AirPlay is Apple's Wi-Fi streaming technology and since 2018, there's been a second-generation version that's now widely available on iOS and macOS devices.

This is everthing you need to know about what Apple AirPlay 2 is and what can it do.

What is Apple AirPlay 2?

Offers multi-room and stereo pairing for HomePod

Supports music, photos, video and mirroring

Apple AirPlay 2 offers wireless streaming of content from Apple devices including iPhone, iPad or Mac.

It enables you to stream a wide range of content from your phone to your Apple TV, certain audio devices like a Sky Q box, an audio device like a compatible Sonos speaker or even compatible televisions. Lots of audio devices support it, including products from Bose, Bowers and Wilkins, Bang and Olufsen, Naim, Denon/Marantz, Polk, Libratone and Audio Pro.

This latest version of AirPlay also ushers in multi-room compatibility for the HomePod and the HomePod mini. AirPlay 2 also enables device mirroring to share the content of your phone's display on another device.

AirPlay was first introduced in September 2010, having previously been called AirTunes for audio-only streaming. As mentioned, Apple AirPlay 2 arrived in 2018 and is available on a range of TVs too, specifically models from Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG.

Which Apple devices support AirPlay 2?

AirPlay 2 rolled out as part of iOS 11.4 back in May 2018. The full list of compatible devices is as follows and these are basically the Apple devices you'll be able to use:

iPhone

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone X and iPhone XR

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5S

iPad

All iPad Pros

All iPad Air models

iPad (5th generation, 2017 or later)

iPad mini 2 or later

iPod touch

iPod touch (6th generation or later)

Apple TV

MacBook and MacBook Pro

MacBook: Late 2009 or later

iMac/iMac Pro:Late 2009 or later

MacBook Air: 2010 or later

MacBook Pro: 2010 or later

Mac mini: 2010 or later

Mac Pro: 2010 or later

How does AirPlay 2 work with music?

Control multiple speakers from the iPhone or iPad

Multiple users can add songs to one playlist

Multi-room for HomePod

Apple AirPlay 2 adds speaker control to the Home app, meaning you can individually control all of your AirPlay-compatible speakers from your iPhone for the first time. Note, however, that the speakers need to support AirPlay 2.

Considering it's more down to the phone sending the audio signals to the speakers, most streaming services you have installed on your iPhone should work with AirPlay 2 speakers.

When you play music from your iOS device, you can select which speakers around your home you want it to be sent to and control individual volumes of those speakers. These controls can be found in Control Centre by swiping up from the bottom of your iPhone screen.

One feature possible with AirPlay 2 is the ability to play different songs in different rooms, although only Apple Music subscribers can take advantage of it. You can simply ask Siri to play one song on one speaker, and another on one in a different room.

Another feature of AirPlay 2 is the ability for multiple users to add songs to one playlist. Say you're at a party, and one person has their iPhone as the music source, playing Apple Music - other Apple Music users are able to send songs they want to be played to the source iPhone, to save having to connect and reconnect several phones.

Apple AirPlay 2 with Apple TV

Provided you have tvOS 11 or later, your Apple TV can send audio to speakers around your home as well, rather than just coming from your iPhone or iPad.

Whatever speaker is connected to the Apple TV, be it a soundbar or speaker system, is automatically a de facto AirPlay 2 speaker.

Apple AirPlay 2 with Siri

Siri takes on a prominent role with AirPlay 2 and multi-room audio. You can tell her which speakers you want music playing on whichever speakers you have dotted around your home, and you can even ask her to play different songs on different speakers.

You're not just restricted to using Siri with the HomePod or HomePod mini either, as she will play nice with any other third-party AirPlay 2 speaker.