Summary Apple's wall control center could solve several of my smart home problems.

The tablet design fixes issues, with rumors hinting its display changes based on the user's distance.

A cheaper option is also available, which makes it more competitive.

Smart home gadgets are growing in popularity, but there's still a long way to go before they become fully functional. While I use my Google Home devices to control my bedroom lights and thermostat, I haven't completely switched over to a fully smart home, mainly because I'm not ready to hand over the keys to a tech giant.

If any company is going to change my mind, it looks like it'll be Apple with its reported upcoming wall control center. Smart homes have always had plenty of issues, whether it's downloading a specific app on my phone or things just not working correctly. A central hub is certainly a selling point, and if anybody can pull it off, it might be Apple . We're still a long way from this concept becoming a reality, but this could be the big step I've been waiting for.

Apple could solve the smart home's problems

Ease of access

You can get a good idea of what Apple's wall tablet could do by mounting a tablet to a wall and installing the apps you need. For example, the Pixel Tablet comes very close to this, but with Google likely leaving the tablet world yet again, it's not going to be an option for long. It's also worth mentioning that to do this, you'd need your Pixel Tablet connected to its stand, so you can't buy one and put it on your wall without it looking very strange.

Apple's design would fix most of my issues. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant plans to release a 6-inch wall tablet powered by AI, making it the perfect smart home hub as far as I'm concerned. It'll likely be able to control home appliances, perform video calls, and navigate apps using AI. On the surface, it sounds like it would fit perfectly in my home.

This device would be a clear competitor to the Amazon Echo and Google Home ecosystems, and it's already a step above Google, thanks to its versatile tablet design. Amazon has the Echo Show line, which primarily performs the same type of tasks, so it'll depend on whether you want to be in the Apple or Amazon ecosystem. If you're already all set with Amazon, there won't have to be as much convincing involved since you'll have to buy all new products, but for somebody like me without either, it's an interesting proposition.

Early reporting indicates the device works independently of all other Apple products, although an iPhone could be needed for at least some of the initial setup.

The reports sound promising

This rumored smart display could be a feature-rich product

With AI becoming more prominent, it makes sense for Apple to integrate Apple Intelligence into more of its products. It's something I hope to see from the company, and I have my fingers crossed Apple finds a way to implement it into a refreshed Apple TV 4K.

Reports indicate the wall tablet will change its display depending on how close you are. From a distance, you'll be able to check your home temperature, and as you move closer, the screen will change how it displays the temperature (which is similar to Google's new Nest Thermostat ). It sounds cool, and it's easy to envision it being a significant quality-of-life change in my house.

Innovation breeds competition, and if a third company gets into the mix and drives the technology forward, it's good news for smart home users.

Something that's missing is App Store functionality, at least according to Bloomberg's report. On one hand, this makes it so it won't feel exactly like an iPad attached to the wall, but it also means you won't be able to install apps easily.

Nevertheless, this all sounds like good news to me, and I'm looking forward to seeing what Apple cooks up in the smart home space. Innovation breeds competition, and if a third company gets into the mix and drives the technology forward, it's good news for smart home users.

Price could be a major factor

I hope Apple doesn't get too crazy

A big problem Apple could run into -- and it's not an uncommon one for the company -- is the price. Take the Vision Pro headset's price of $3,499. At that cost, only enthusiasts have bought the expensive headset, and that's if they were even interested in it in the first place.

For a smart home tablet to be successful, a key element is affordability. Bloomberg's report indicates a high-end option could cost up to $1,000. At that price, it's difficult to imagine it being anything other than a swing and a miss, and I guarantee I won't be picking one up. Luckily, Bloomberg reports a cheaper option will also be available. This cheaper wall tablet would act as a display only.

This lower price would make it competitive with other companies, which would go a long way toward growing the platform. Hopefully, it will also give Apple the kick it needs to add more products to its HomeKit line.

Of course, much of Bloomberg's report is subject to change, and everything is currently just a rumor. However, if what's being reported happens, I'll likely give an AI-powered wall tablet a shot.