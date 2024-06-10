Key Takeaways iOS 18 brings scheduled messages to Messages, allowing users to send texts at a later date or time of their choosing.

New Messages features in iOS 18 include bold, underline, and cross-out text effects, enhancing communication.

Apple's updates also extend to better iPhone to Android communication with RCS messaging and Message via satellite capabilities.

AI was undoubtedly the most talked about feature both leading up to and at Apple's 2024 WWDC keynote. However, there's one feature I -- and according to Apple -- many other iPhone users are excited about that has nothing to do with AI. After years of Android users enjoying the luxury, Apple finally announced its rolling out scheduled messages as a part of its iOS 18 update. The ability to schedule iMessages will allow users to compose a message and save it to deliver at the later date and/ or time you choose.

Whether that be a work-related message you don't want to bother a boss or colleague with that 3am breakthrough, want your best friend to receive a "Happy Birthday" text message right at midnight without having to stay up, or simply want to come back to the message a bit later, iPhone Message's 'schedule send' promotes both convenience and consideration.

The schedule and send Message feature, along with the other iOS 18 iMessage updates will be available later this fall. Users can also download the beta version for early access.

Adds personality

Apple/ Pocket-lint

In addition to the schedule send feature, iOS 18 also gives Messages a boost in personality, giving users the ability to bold or amplify text to emphasize a specific word. For example, if you wanted to tell your co-worker that you were super jittery after your morning coffee, you could add an effect to the word "jittery."

Users can also cross words out or underline them to add humor or importance.

Meanwhile, an existing feature, Tapbacks also gets a boost. With iOS 18, users can use emojis to react to messages, expanding expressions beyond the six existing options.

Apple/ Pocket-lint

Since iMessage extends across other Apple ecosystem hardware, these features are available on iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

Message via satellite and RCS

iPhone Messages have a bigger reach

Apple/ Pocket-lint

Of course, after much anticipation, Apple added RCS messaging, which makes for better, easier iPhone to Android communication.

And for when Wi-Fi isn't available, iOS 18 introduces Message via satellite, which Apple says "immediately prompts users to connect to their nearest satellite right from the Messages app" and includes all the extras like emojis and Tapbacks.