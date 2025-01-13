Summary New affordable tech from Apple in 2025 includes a new entry-level iPad, iPhone SE, and Apple Watch SE.

Apple plans to release two new 'Air' devices this year, including an iPad Air with an M4 chipset and iPhone 17 Air.

Apple is also expected to launch a new Mac Studio, MacBook Air, AirTag, and smart home hub in 2025. The company has a busy year ahead.

2025 will be a busy year for Apple, and it looks like the start of the year will be defined by affordability. It's long been rumored that a new entry-level iPad and iPhone SE will arrive this spring. But there is plenty more to expect from Apple this year, including a new look for the Apple Watch and the thinnest iPhone yet.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release a new Apple Watch SE this year that "sports a new look." While Gurman doesn't go into specific details about the watch, it's been rumored in the past that Apple is considering a plastic frame for it. The new Apple Watch SE could be released in the second half of 2025, alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

If the new Apple Watch SE is made of plastic, it could reduce the cost of the device and help differentiate it from Apple's more expensive watch offerings.

New 'Air' devices are on the way

The iPhone lineup will be getting its first 'Air' device

A new entry-level iPad is reportedly on the way this spring with an A17 pro chipset and support for Apple Intelligence, similar to the refresh the iPad mini got last year. But that isn't the only iPad getting a refresh this year. Gurman expects Apple to release a new iPad Air with an M4 chipset that will bring the device more in line with the M4 iPad Pro released last year.

The iPad Air isn’t the only new 'Air' device expected this year either. Gurman reports that Apple plans to release the iPhone 17 Air with the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup in September. The new Air phone will be "a testing ground for future technologies," possibly paving the way for Apple to release a foldable iPhone. According to Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air will be 2mm thinner than current iPhone models (the iPhone 16 is 7.8mm thick), which could make the device around 5.8mm thick.

Apple is also expected to release a new Mac Studio, MacBook Air, AirTag, and smart home hub this year. With all that in mind, the tech giant has its hands full this year. I'm most excited to see what the new iPhone SE and Apple Watch SE bring to the table. Looking further down the road to 2026 and beyond, Gurman reports that a lower-cost Vision Pro is an "urgent goal" for Apple, which will be exciting to see, as the $3,500 Vision Pro headset available now is simply out of reach for many.