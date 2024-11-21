It's the most wonderful time of the year. Black Friday is nearly here, and deals are springing up everywhere on phones, laptops, tablets and more . If you're in the market for new tech, now is the time to save big.

Ahead of Black Friday on November 29th, Apple has announced its deals for the major shopping event and Cyber Monday. Available online, in-store, or on the Apple Store app, you can get an Apple gift card worth up to $200 when you buy an eligible product from November 29th through December 2nd.

This kind of deal is very Apple. The Cupertino-based company loves to offer gift cards on Black Friday in lieu of actually discounting its devices. Nevertheless, there are some good offers to be had here. Its offering is with the MacBook Air M3/M2, where you can get up to a $200 gift card with your purchase.

MacBook Air 14-Inch M2 The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 still packs a powerful punch in 2024. With its M2 processor, and 16GB of RAM, it's more than enough to handle browsing the web or handling productivity tasks. $1000 at Apple

Apple MacBook Air 14-inch M3 The 13-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip is an excellent laptop with a stunning scren, great battery life, and best-in-class performance. $1100 at Apple

iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch offers

You can also get a gift card with AirPods, Home & TV products, and Beats

If you're not in the market for a MacBook, Apple has decent gift card offers for select iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and the Apple Watch SE. Check out the list below for full details:

Apple is also offering a gift card with the purchase of select TV & Home products and Beats.

Apple TV 4K / HomePod - up to a $50 gift card

Select Beats products - up to a $50 gift card

You can check out the full list of all these offerings on Apple's website here.

If none of these gift card deals interest you, I recommend checking out Amazon to find deals on Apple devices. So far, there have already been great deals on iPads and MacBooks leading up to Black Friday on Amazon.