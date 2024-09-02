Key Takeaways Antstream Arcade arrives on PlayStation on Sept 6 with 1,000+ retro games from the 80s-2000s.

Largest officially licensed retro game library from NES up to PS1.

The subscription model offers a yearly rate of $40 or lifetime access for $100, includes modern features.

As revealed by Game Rant, the retro streaming service Antstream Arcade will be arriving on PlayStation platforms on September 6. Antstream Arcade is a subscription-based retro arcade cloud service that currently hosts over 1,000 retro games released from the 80s up through the 2000s.

Antstream Arcade is considered to have the largest officially licensed library of retro games from systems such as the NES up through the PS1. It originally launched in 2019 on PC, and even hit Xbox consoles last year, with a PlayStation version announced in August of this year but no release date. This will be the first time a non-PlayStation streaming service will be available on a PlayStation platform.

Relive all your retro favorites on PlayStation

Over 1,300 games to stream, but at a price

Anstream Arcade

Antstream Arcade will hit PS4 and PS5 on September 6 with its full catalog of over 1,300 retro titles but also carry with it its subscription model. However, unlike PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass, you will have the option to either subscribe for a yearly rate of $40 or pay a one-time fee of $100 for lifetime access. This matches the pricing model currently available on PC.

Aside from the novelty and preservation aspects of the service, Antstream Arcade titles include a few modern features beyond emulation. Global leaderboards, challenges, and now Trophies add an extra incentive for players to fully experience some older games. It will also be a very strange experience to boot up your PlayStation and play some old Game Boy, Genesis, or Atari games.

Like many cloud-based services, the list of games available on Antstream Arcade fluctuates every week. You can see the full lineup of games on the service right now on the official website here.

Gaming preservation is becoming a bigger focus in the industry, and services like Anstream Arcade aim to keep these older games available and playable in as many places as possible. With its release on PlayStation, it is now available on all major platforms except Nintendo.

Anstream Arcade is available now on Xbox, PC, and mobile, with the PlayStation version launching on September 6 for $40 a year or a one-time fee of $100.