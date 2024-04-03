Key Takeaways WhatsApp has gone offline globally, impacting over 2 billion users.

Meta's other platforms are functioning with occasional slow downs.

Previous outages of Meta's services have lasted between 2 to 6 hours.

It seems that Meta's ever-popular WhatsApp service is down. The platform, which boasts over 2 billion active users, started giving users trouble around 2 pm ET as reported on by The Verge. The outage appears to be a big one, affecting people across the world.

When attempting to send and receive messages, users are reportedly being greeted with a perpetual 'connecting' splashscreen.

Facebook and Instagram are also affected

Other Meta-owned apps -- namely Facebook, Instagram, and Threads -- seem to be working at the moment, but with some reports coming in of slowdowns across each of the services.

Taking a look at the company's status page, we can see that the Ads Manager, Messenger API for Instagram, Messenger Platform, WhatsApp Business API, Marketing API and Ads Transparency sections are all listed under the category of "Major disruptions."

"We are currently experiencing an outage impacting service on Cloud API. This issue started at 04-03-2024 11:10 AM PST. Our engineering teams are investigating the issue. We will provide another update within 4 hours or sooner if additional information is available," Meta says regarding the status of its WhatsApp Business API.

The news comes after a 2-hour outage last month that impacted Meta's various services. Back in 2021, there was another blackout that lasted for 6 hours due to a networking issue.