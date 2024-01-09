Key Takeaways AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone uses AI to filter background noise and ensure clear calls, even in the most noisy environments.

It features four high-fidelity microphones to pick up voices clearly and 15W Qi 2.0 Magnetic Fast Charging for easy phone access and charging during use.

The speakerphone will be available on February 1, 2024, for $179.99 in the United States and will launch in regions outside the US for £179.9 and €179.99.

AnkerWork, a sub-brand of the ever-popular gadget company Anker, has added a new speakerphone to its product selection. The AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone brings AI that can accurately filter background noise and find your voice, creating clear calls for you and people on the other end. Typically, speakerphones don't do as well in noisy environments, but AnkerWork aims to fix that with this new model.

What makes the AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone stand out?

The AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone has many features that bring it a step ahead of other speakerphones on the market. The AI features are perhaps the most exciting, though. AnkerWork cites "neural network algorithm technology" and "professional NPU chips" that help the speaker find and focus on the person talking, even in noisy environments. From there, it uses AI, which has been trained using recording data from over 20,000 rooms to filter out the background noise.

Eliminating noise without sacrificing sound

The key to a feature like this is eliminating the background noise without altering the sound of the speaker. If the AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone can actually do it as well as it promises, this could be a great speaker for anyone who needs to have meetings in crowded places. We'll have to test the device to see if it works as well as advertised, but it sounds promising.

Hardware and charging

As far as hardware, AnkerWork says its speaker features four high-fidelity microphones, so it should be able to pick up voices clearly regardless of where they are around the device. Additionally, it features 5W output and 360-degree sound, so when you don't want to use the speaker to make and receive important calls, you can crank up your favorite song and play it with the high-quality audio for which Anker brands are known. While the speakerphone features make this device stand out, using it to listen to high-quality music and podcasts between meetings is a nice bonus.

Close

Another helpful feature is 15W Qi 2.0 Magnetic Fast Charging, which allows you to mount your phone to the magnets on the speaker for easy access and charging while making calls. During conference calls, you can move the mount around to get the perfect angle to show as much of your team as possible.

AnkerWork S600 Speakerphone price and availability

AnkerWork's latest speakerphone is currently slated to launch on February 1, 2024. The speaker will sell for $179.99, which is reasonable enough for the offered features. It'll also launch in regions outside the US for £179.9 and €179.99.